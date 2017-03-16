BLR and Leeds Equity Partners today announced the merger of DecisionHealth, LLC, with existing brands HCPro and HealthLeaders Media, to form the H3.Group. The H3.Group, with its three pillars of thought leadership, expertise, and application, provides critical insight, analysis, tools, and training to healthcare organizations nationwide.

“As the H3.Group, we combine our thought leadership, proven experts and comprehensive product portfolios to create an unrivaled one-stop destination for all healthcare professionals looking to solve their toughest compliance challenges, while optimizing deserved reimbursement,” said Steve Greenberg, president of DecisionHealth, and now president of the H3.Group.

The creation of the H3.Group comes as healthcare faces an unprecedented period of transition that brings uncertainty and opportunity. As policies and regulations are revisited and payment models changed, the need for clarity, actionable guidance, and expert training for all provider settings and functional areas will increase dramatically.

The H3.Group brings together the industry-leading and award-winning tools, experts and thought leadership that offer the healthcare industry a depth of knowledge, insight and solution set not found anywhere else. “Joining forces with HCPro and HealthLeaders Media allows DecisionHealth to bring the actionable revenue cycle guidance, coding skills certification, and workflow tools that empower medical practices and home health agencies to make the right decisions at the right time to ensure optimal reimbursement and total compliance across the provider continuum,” said Tonya Nevin, vice president of products at DecisionHealth.

“As an acknowledged industry authority in healthcare regulation and compliance, HCPro brings to the H3.Group a committed team of educators and subject matter experts who work diligently to develop training and compliance solutions that guide healthcare professionals as they strive to not only comply with regulations but implement best-in-class solutions. This mission complements, enhances and merges beautifully with DecisionHealth’s expertise,” said Erin Callahan, vice president of product development and content strategy at HCPro.

“And for our clients, as part of the H3.Group, we can now offer even deeper and wider access to an expanded healthcare audience,” said Chris Driscoll, publisher at HealthLeaders Media.

About DecisionHealth

DecisionHealth, part of the H3.Group has been providing information, guidance and tools to healthcare businesses for more than 30 years. Its publications, software and educational events help providers with issues impacting their revenue cycle – from patient intake to coding, billing and denials management. DecisionHealth is well-known for publishing Part B News, Home Health Line and producing the Complete Home Health ICD-10-CM Diagnosis Coding Manual. With its release of the Home Health Coding Center and SelectCoder, it offers online coding and compliance applications that redefine the user experience and exponentially increase productivity. Visit http://www.decisionhealth.com for more information.

About HCPro

HCPro, part of the H3.Group, is a leading provider of integrated information, education, training, and consulting products and services in the vital areas of healthcare regulation and compliance. HCPro is a pioneer in the delivery of Web-based information, resources and content on "The Business of Healthcare" to managers in the healthcare industry. HCPro developed a series of unique Internet-based solutions, including Web sites, online information centers, electronic product distribution, electronic site licenses, and strategic distribution alliances. See http://www.hcpro.com for more information.

About HealthLeaders Media

HealthLeaders Media, part of the H3.Group, is a leading multi-platform media company dedicated to meeting the business information needs of healthcare executives and professionals. As an integrated media company, HealthLeaders Media includes HealthLeaders magazine, HealthLeadersMedia.com, the HealthLeaders Media Intelligence Unit, HealthLeaders Media LIVE events, and California HealthFax. All these platforms may be found online at http://www.healthleadersmedia.com.