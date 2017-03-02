This event successfully brings together clinician-researchers worldwide who all have a focus in regenerative medicine, while at the same time enhancing the scientific collaboration specifically between the U.S. and Cuba.

Coming off the success of its inaugural conference on regenerative medicine held in Cuba last October, the American company Regenestem (http://www.regenestem.com) has announced that it will host the second such event later this year. The company looks to continue the scientific collaboration that took place at last year’s conference between medical professionals from the U.S., Cuba and around the world.

Regenestem, an international medical practice firm based in South Florida and focused on adult stem cell therapies and physician training, will present the Second Inter American Regenerative and Cellular Medicine Conference, October 25-27, at the Palacio de Convenciones, in Havana. The event is held in association with the Cuban Institute of Hematology.

“Our first regenerative medicine conference in Cuba was such a tremendous success that as it was winding down, we knew we had to continue the momentum and hold the second conference in 2017,” said Ricardo De Cubas, conference organizer and CEO of Regenestem. “International research initiatives must start with face-to-face interactions between physicians from various countries. This event successfully brings together clinician-researchers worldwide who all have a focus in regenerative medicine, while at the same time enhancing the scientific collaboration specifically between the U.S. and Cuba.”

In October 2016, more than 180 physicians and other medical professionals from 14 countries attended the first annual conference on regenerative medicine.

The three-day event explores adult stem cell therapies as a standard form of medical treatment. The program also addresses specific issues involving the process of replacing, reengineering or regenerating human cells, tissues and organs to restore or establish a body’s normal function.

Along with the presentations and discussions, the conference also provides a series of hands-on training workshops that focus on the procedures for conducting many of the more popular adult stem cell therapies.

Those physicians already confirmed as conference speakers for the second year are:



Rocky S. Tuan, PhD – Director, Cellular and Molecular Engineering Lab; Professor and Executive Vice Chairman for Orthopaedic Research; Arthur J. Rooney, Sr. Chair Professor in Sports Medicine; Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, University of Pittsburgh.

Arnold I. Caplan, PhD - Professor of Biology and Director of the Skeletal Research Center at Case Western Reserve University (Cleveland, Ohio). Known as the “Father of the Mesenchymal Stem Cell (MSC).”

Robert M. Nerem, PhD – Parker H. Petit Distinguished Chair for Engineering in Medicine and Institute Professor Emeritus; Founding Director of the Parker H. Petit Institute for Bioengineering and Bioscience; Georgia Institute of Technology (Atlanta).

For more information or to register for the conference, go to http://www.regenestemconference.com or call (305) 224-1858.

About Regenestem, LLC

Regenestem (http://www.regenestem.com) is an international medical practice company focused on providing comprehensive solutions involving adult stem cell treatments and research. The company has assembled a talented staff of medical specialists - professionals trained in the latest cutting-edge procedures and protocols in cellular medicine. Regenestem is certified for the medical tourism market, and staff physicians are board-certified or board-eligible, providing services in more than 10 specialties. Regenestem investigates, shares, utilizes and integrates the latest protocols in the adult stem cell arena to deliver the best medical solutions to its patients. The brand includes a membership association of regenerative medicine clinics, a training and education division, and an online store.

Recently, Regenestem received approval for an information page at Wikipedia, the free online encyclopedia, at https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Regenestem.