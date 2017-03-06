INGUARD, an Indiana-based insurance and risk management firm, has opened a state-of-the-art co-working and collaboration space for entrepreneurs in its downtown Wabash, Indiana headquarters.

The space hosts entrepreneurs, changemakers and students building the next big ideas in technology, insurance and business.

“This space is unlike anything local entrepreneurs have seen,” says Parker Beauchamp, INGUARD CEO. “We bring a slice of Silicon Valley, complete with tech and mentorship, right here to Wabash and Northeast Indiana.”

Manchester University and the Economic Development Group of Wabash County are strategic partners in the effort, contributing invaluable expertise, time and energy to help the space’s members accelerate their ventures.

The space features a stunning modern design, decor engineered to spark creativity and the perfect layout to get ambitious entrepreneurs in the zone. Co-working space members enjoy access to mentors from Manchester’s faculty, formal entrepreneurship classes taught by local businesspeople and informal lunch-and-learns with inspiring individuals.

“We just hosted Manchester University professor Joe Messer’s entrepreneurship class, which helped launch several startups in 2016 alone,” Beauchamp says. “The co-working space is somewhere that entrepreneurs and students can meet, collaborate and accelerate their ideas.”

Members receive 24/7 access to the space, so they can work any time of day or night when inspiration strikes. The space, which holds 30-40 people, is free to join.

The co-working space is just the beginning of a larger economic revitalization effort. Beauchamp sees the space becoming a fully functional incubator and accelerator that connects startups with investors. Programs include a speaker series, additional local and national business partnerships, and fellowships granted to promising student founders.

“Wabash has always been a city of self-starters and makers,” says Beauchamp. “It’s the perfect place for a co-working space that accelerates big ideas, big dreams and big economic wins.”

INGUARD co-working space membership is open to people of any age with a big idea. Engage here: http://www.inguard.com/innovate

About INGUARD

INGUARD is an insurance and risk management firm located at 231 W. Canal Street, Wabash, Indiana. The firm is licensed in all 50 states, providing them with the opportunity to offer unparalleled consulting and risk management services and products since 1870. With over 140 years experience and specialized consultants, INGUARD has provided custom insurance programs for thousands of clients.