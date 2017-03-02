Our hope is that these recognitions can further assist consumers with identifying which companies are worthy of their trust.

Protect America has been awarded the “Best Overall Company” in the Home Security industry by bestcompany.com, an independent consumer review site. Protect America was selected to receive this recognition from among 130 other home security companies based on the feedback of industry experts and consumer reviews.

“It’s an honor to be chosen for this award,” said Protect America CEO Scott Fleming. “We believe quality home security should be available to everyone and are pleased to be recognized by Best Company.”

With over 1,700 real consumer reviews on bestcompany.com, Protect America distinguished itself from among its competitors by offering its equipment for free and requiring zero upfront costs. Also, Protect America has earned an impressive consumer review score of 8.7/10.

“We wish to congratulate Protect America on truly earning this designation of the best overall company in home security,” said Best Company CEO Jeff Grover. “Our hope is that these recognitions can further assist consumers with identifying which companies are worthy of their trust.”

For a full list of companies considered for this award, and their respective rankings and scores, please click here.

About Best Company

Best Company ranks and reviews companies in hundreds of different industries. Unlike other review sites, companies listed on bestcompany.com cannot buy their position, nor is a company’s ranking manipulated or inflated by Best Company for financial gain. A company’s ranking is based on and calculated by an objective set of ranking criteria, as well as user reviews. For more information on how Best Company ranks and awards companies, click here.

About Protect America

Protect America is an Austin, Texas-based provider of wireless home security systems, fire protection and home automation solutions. Since the company's founding in 1992, Protect America has secured nearly half a million homes in the United States and Canada. Protect America is a Rockbridge Growth Equity portfolio company, which is part of the Rock Ventures Family of Companies including Quicken Loans and the 2016 NBA Champion Cleveland Cavaliers. For more information about Protect America, please visit protectamerica.com, on Twitter at @protectamerica and on Facebook at facebook.com/ProtectAmerica.