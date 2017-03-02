Tristar Sues Telebrands & Emson on Copper Chef

Comparison Papers Tristar has already spent over $40 million in advertising media to promote its Copper Chef pan.

Tristar Products, Inc. sued Telebrands Corp. (Case No. 2:17-cv-01206) and Emson (Case No. 2:17-cv-01204) in lawsuits filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey federal court on February 21, 2017. Telebrands is alleged to infringe three design patents (D778,664; D778,103; D772,641) and the trade dress associated with Tristar’s Copper Chef pan. Emson is alleged to infringe two of those patents and the trade dress. Copies of the complaints can be found at: http://www.tristarproductsinc.com/copperchefsuit/

On February 23, 2017, Tristar filed papers with the court that seek preliminary injunctive relief to prevent further sales of Telebrands’ Red Copper pan and Emson’s Steel Gotham pan. Copies of these papers can be found at: http://www.tristarproductsinc.com/copperchefsuit/

According to the court papers, Tristar has already spent over $40 million in advertising media to promote its Copper Chef pan. These papers compare the accused products to the patents and Tristar's trade dress: