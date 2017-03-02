Community College Nursing Program Ranks #1 in Maryland

Anne Arundel Community College snagged the top spot on a recent list of Best RN Programs in Maryland by a national registered nurse organization.

AACC outranked other programs in the state—such as University of Maryland School of Nursing (ranked second) and Johns Hopkins University (ranked fourth)— in pass/fail rates for the National Council Licensure Examination, which determines if it’s safe for a student to begin practice as an entry level nurse.

Programs were assessed on how well they support students toward licensure and beyond. At 93.4 percent, the AACC Nursing program ranks well above the 2016 84.5 percent national average, according to the National Council of State Boards of Nursing.

Beth Batturs Martin, director of Nursing and Health Care Initiatives, attributes student success to “the fabulous faculty.” “They’re experienced and they have a devotion to the students,” she said. “They really have a desire to see them succeed.”

Registerednursing.org, the online resource for future and current registered nurses who did the ranking, attributes the success to AACC’s network as well. “Graduates of AACC have the benefit of a variety of clinical placements to enrich their practical skills, and a health care community that welcomes exemplary nurses to their ranks,” according to the website.

Batturs Martin, who has been with the program since 1996, said the award was a pleasant surprise.

The ranking included schools that offer an Associate in Nursing (ADN/ASN), BSN or Direct-Entry MSN Degree and used the past five years of data. The site analyzed 25 Maryland schools.

