The fact that our two most diverse services are being recognized with Stevie Awards gives us confidence in our consistent growth into capability areas our competitors don’t offer and allows us to deliver a seamless customer experience for our clients.

Kobie Marketing, Inc., a global leader in loyalty and rewards program design, management and consulting, was recognized with two Bronze Stevie Awards. The Stevie Awards are the world’s premier business awards, created in 2002 to honor and generate public recognition of the achievements and positive contributions of organizations and working professionals worldwide.

Kobie’s newly launched Contact Center was recognized as a Bronze Award winner in the Contact Center of the Year (Up to 100 Seats) category of Business Services Industries, while Kobie’s Customer Experience Department (the company’s “creative and unsung heroes”) was recognized with a Bronze Award in the Sales Support Team of the Year Category.

“We are extremely proud of our team members and the continuous achievements to support and overdeliver in all aspects of our business,” said Bram Hechtkopf, CEO of Kobie Marketing, Inc. “The fact that two of our most diverse service departments, our new contact center and our in-house creative team, were both recognized with Stevie Awards gives us confidence in our consistent growth into capability areas our competitors don’t offer and allows us to deliver a seamless customer experience for our clients.”

At the end of 2015, Kobie brought call center operations under one roof, instead of outsourcing to third-party vendors. This grew Kobie’s corporate headquarters footprint by 10,000 square feet and added over 65 employees. This successful initiative not only brought Kobie closer to the members of its clients’ programs, but provided clients valuable information to improve the overall customer service experience.

“[The addition of the Kobie Contact Center] demonstrates a strong commitment to delivering great service and continuous improvement as evidenced by investment in resources and technology,” noted one judge when considering Kobie for this honor in the Contact Center category.

As for the Customer Experience Department (CX), this team of award-winning copywriters, designers, front end developers, creative directors, and project managers, specializes in delivering the best creative communications and loyalty program innovations (per the brand guidelines for each of Kobie’s Fortune 100 clients, across a multitude of industries). They excel at working with and strategizing alongside the company’s other service departments: Advisory & Change Management; Experience & Enablement; Reporting, Analytics & Decision Sciences; Marketing & Client Services; Customer Service; and Partnerships.

“Successful sales rely on successful products. Kobie's CX team's decision to bundle their services into packages was brilliant for introducing new products to clients, developing and increasing sales. Nicely done,” commented another judge in the Sales Support Team category.

The awards, presented to Kobie Marketing on February 24 in Las Vegas, are given to brands around the world and from multiple industries such as travel/hospitality, transportation, technology, and entertainment among others.

About Kobie Marketing

Kobie Marketing is a global leader in loyalty marketing and an industry pioneer, delivering end-to-end strategy, technology and program management solutions. For over 25 years, Kobie has provided innovative loyalty experiences to the world’s most successful brands, helping clients receive incremental revenue, product and household penetration, and brand advocacy. The company drives results and ROI through Kobie Alchemy®, a best-in-class, proprietary loyalty marketing technology platform. To learn more, visit http://www.kobie.com.

About the Stevie Awards

The Stevie® Awards are the world's premier business awards. They were created in 2002 to honor and generate public recognition of the achievements and positive contributions of organizations and working professionals worldwide. In short order the Stevie has become one of the world's most coveted prizes. There are seven Stevie Awards programs, each with its own focus, list of categories, and schedule. For more information, visit http://stevieawards.com.