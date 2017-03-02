CEV Multimedia Launches Forensic Science Course Materials

Nationally, we’ve seen an increased interest from students seeking opportunities to learn and train for a career in forensic science.

Employment in the forensic science industry is expected to grow 27 percent by 2024, faster than the average for all occupations according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. To meet the demand for highly trained workers in the field, CEV Multimedia announces the release of a new forensic science course that will introduce high school students to complex scientific and mathematical concepts of forensics in an engaging and practical way.

Using the framework of solving crimes, students explore advanced biology, chemistry, physics and trigonometry. Delivered through iCEV, an online learning platform, teachers have access to an extensive playlist of videos, presentations, lab activities, assessments, lesson plans and more to teach topics related to forensic science.

“Nationally, we’ve seen an increased interest from students seeking opportunities to learn and train for a career in forensic science,” said Clayton Franklin, vice president of brand management at CEV Multimedia. “As the forensic science industry continues to grow, we’re pleased to be able to provide students with course materials to thrive in this field.”

Dependent upon the state, the forensic science course is taught by criminal justice, health science and/or science teachers, and sometimes counts as a science credit towards graduation. The content areas of the course focus on topics such as scientific procedures, forensic thinking & problem solving, evidence collection, trace evidence, fingerprint & impression analysis, DNA analysis, ballistics, document analysis and more.

Written and developed by education and industry professionals, iCEV’s robust curriculum and training resources aid students in concept mastery and the potential acquisition of industry-backed certifications. These opportunities help students stand out from others when pursuing a job in their career path or applying for postsecondary education.

For more information on the forensic science course, please visit http://www.icevonline.com/pages1/new-forensic-science-course.

