PayPal is honored to be named one of the "100 Best Arizona Companies" by BestCompaniesAZ as part of their 15th anniversary serving Arizona's business community.

PayPal is recognized within the category of "Best of Heart," which honors companies that build strong relationships with employees, customers, and the community demonstrating how much they care.

"PayPal is a purpose-driven company that is inspired to do well - doing what's right for our customers, our company, our employees, and for our communities. Receiving the 'Best of Heart' recognition reinforces that we are creating a culture that enables our employees to deliver on our mission with passion and enthusiasm to customers," said Karen Marshall, PayPal Vice President of Global Operations - North America.

"BestCompaniesAZ has been at the forefront of recognizing sought-after employer brands and creating prestigious workplace awards programs in Arizona since 2002. As we celebrate 15 years, we are proud to recognize companies across our state who are making a positive difference in the lives of their employees and our communities," said Denise Gredler, Founder and CEO of BestCompaniesAZ.

BestCompaniesAZ's 15th anniversary listing honors well-known employer brands. For the full list, visit 100 Best Arizona Companies.

About PayPal

Fueled by a fundamental belief that having access to financial services creates opportunity, PayPal is committed to democratizing financial services and empowering people and businesses to join and thrive in the global economy. Our open digital payments platform gives PayPal's nearly 200 million active account holders the confidence to connect and transact in new and powerful ways, whether they are online, on a mobile device, in an app, or in person. Through a combination of technological innovation and strategic partnerships, PayPal creates better ways to manage and move money, and offers choice and flexibility when sending payments, paying or getting paid. Available in more than 200 markets around the world, the PayPal platform, including Braintree, Venmo and Xoom, enables consumers and merchants to receive money in more than 100 currencies, withdraw funds in 56 currencies and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies. For more information on PayPal, visit https://www.paypal.com/about.

About BestCompaniesAZ:

BestCompaniesAZ is a consulting firm dedicated to identifying, developing and promoting great workplaces. BestCompaniesAZ has been at the forefront of building sought-after employer brands and prestigious workplace awards programs since 2002, including the "2003 Best Companies to Work for in the Valley" program (published by the Phoenix Business Journal), Arizona Most Admired Companies (published by AZ Business Magazine and BestCompaniesAZ), and Top Companies to Work for in Arizona (published by AZCentral and Republic Media). BestCompaniesAZ provides consulting services for organizations committed to workplace excellence, including employee surveys, best practices, national and local public relations, employer branding, culture development and promotional services. For more information, visit: http://www.bestcompaniesaz.com or 480-545-5151.