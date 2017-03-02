Kensington Vanguard National Land Services (KV), one of the largest independent, full-service national title insurance agencies in the country, is pleased to announce the hiring of new VP of Commercial Services for its Lone Star Division, James Wirz.

Having been in the title insurance business since 1990, Wirz has rich industry experience that will bring value to the KV team. Most of his years in the business encompassed closing and handling commercial real estate transactions as a closing attorney or fee attorney for various underwriters. More recently, his role included general counsel duties.

“We are thrilled that James has joined Kensington Vanguard’s Lone Star Division,” said KV Executive Vice President Zach Sams. “He will surely be an asset, with his many years in the business and drive to support staff as best he can.”

Wirz’s extensive and long term work in this area of business has primed his ability to tackle new responsibilities, he said. In his new position assisting staff in areas where they need guidance, he will focus on supporting employees as needed for legal and title assistance. His work, which is critical to ensuring staff’s ability to do the job and properly service their clients, will help establish KV’s reputation in the DFW market.

“I look forward to growing my role in a capacity to assist escrow officers/assistants and further develop my customer base given the support from KV,” Wirz said.

In Wirz’s words, KV has a drive to expand its reach throughout Texas and is driven to enable him in his new position to expand his customer base. By closing commercial real estate transactions and assisting staff with legal and title issues and questions, he will continue the company’s efforts to make a statement in DFW.