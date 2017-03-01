VisiSonics Corporation announces version 2.0 of its RealSpace 3D Audio (also known as “RS3D”) plugin suite; the first product released in the suite is its “RS3D” 2.0 plugin for Unity, available through its newly launched online store, http://realspace3daudio.com/.

Designed to empower VR/AR creators of all types, from indie to enterprise, the flexible and developer-friendly subscription tiers (available monthly or yearly) fit any VR/AR development budget. Following its Unity plugin release, VisiSonics plans to make all of its audio plugins available on its online store using a unified pricing model; the Wwise, FMOD, Unreal, and Fabric plugins will be successively rolled out throughout the 2017 year.

VisiSonics will further expand its plugin suite with tools for authoring 3D spatial audio for 360 video/cinematic VR, slated for release later in 2017, in addition to its existing 360 audio/video captures solution using its 5/64 Audio/Video Camera array.

Bridging the Gap Between Visual and Aural Immersion

One of the difficulties associated with producing quality VR/AR content is ensuring that the audio matches the visual immersion. For humans, audio cues must feel natural in order to fool the brain into believing the virtual experience. Research conducted by the VisiSonics team revealed that modeling environmental reflections are critical in order to avoid user fatigue in VR. The “RS3D” audio renderer features true physics-based 3D environmental reflections, processed in real-time, thereby providing the necessary cues to the brain for the most immersive spatial audio available in the market today.

The “RS3D” 2.0 plugin leverages the power of the Unity development environment to improve workflow for authoring 3D spatial audio. The update includes improved implementation of occluders, enhanced transitions between virtual rooms, optimizations designed to lower processor utilization, and much more. Collectively, these enhancements allow developers to maximize audio immersion in order to make VR/AR experiences sound more real.

“VisiSonics is as committed as ever to empowering VR, AR, and game developers worldwide by providing the best sounding 3D audio technology available," said Ramani Duraiswami, President and CEO of VisiSonics. "Our new online store will be the access point for the very latest tools and solutions designed to enhance 3D audio workflow. The new Unity plugin from VisiSonics is just the first product to be available on our store, with more solutions becoming available on the store this year."

VisiSonics at GDC

VisiSonics will showcase its “RS3D” toolchain at the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco March 1-3 at the Moscone Center, South Hall, booth #243. GDC attendees are invited to visit and experience a new demo built to showcase the power of “RS3D” physics-based audio rendering on an HTC Vive VR system.

Special GDC Offer for “Indie” Developers – save $750.00 USD!

To celebrate its new store launch at GDC 2017, the following special offer is available: “Indie” developers with less than a $250,000 (USD) development budget can publish one title, on one platform, for free as long as a commitment for a one-year subscription is made. The publication fee is normally $750 USD, in addition to the subscription, but the fee will be waived for the first title published only.

For more details, visit our online store site http://realspace3daudio.com/purchase-unity-plugin/

About VisiSonics Corporation

VisiSonics leverages world-class scientific discovery to add a third dimension to the sound you hear electronically, bringing 3D sound to gaming, virtual reality, and entertainment (movies and music) platforms. In addition, through its advanced RealSpace Audio Panoramic Camera, VisiSonics can capture, measure, analyze and reproduce natural, fully dimensional sound in any environment. For more information, please visit visisonics.com.

