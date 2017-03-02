The Coalition for Adequate School Housing (CASH) and the American Institute of Architects California Council (AIACC) recently announced the Leroy F. Greene award winners at the CASH 38th Annual Conference. Two K-12 school projects designed by LPA Inc. were honored: Montgomery Middle School and the TIDE Academy.

“We are especially honored to be recognized with CASH/AIACC Leroy F. Greene awards, which prioritize the collaboration between designers and educational partners,” explains Jim Kisel, AIA, Principal at LPA.

He continues, “Our integrated design approach ensures that all stakeholders have a hand in the design and planning of a facility from the onset of the project, minimizing inefficiencies and maximizing energy and monetary savings. We’re grateful to be recognized for this beneficial process.”

Montgomery Middle School was honored with an Award of Merit in the New Built category. The San Diego middle school, part of Sweetwater Union High School District, has a new two-story classroom building, featuring 18 classrooms, a library and media center, community-building cafeteria and student counseling center. A model for integrated sustainable design, the project features outdoor amenities, including a large central courtyard, landscaped stormwater bioswale and high-performance HVAC systems. The new campus has become a source of pride for students and families, creating a new legacy of technology-fluent, creative minds.

Jurors said, “This LEED Platinum project includes notable sustainable features, and collaboration with the maintenance and operations to create more efficient classrooms demonstrates innovation.”

Next, the TIDE Academy, which stands for technology, innovation, design and engineering and is formerly known as Menlo Park Small High School, received an Award of Honor in the Project in Design category. Located a quarter mile from the south end of the San Francisco Bay, this 45,000-square-foot public high school implements a project-based learning curriculum with a focus on college and career readiness in STEM fields.

From classrooms to STEM labs, the varied learning spaces are stacked on three floors, and its L-shape configuration allows for a fluid indoor/outdoor connection. This intentional design cultivates flexibility for spontaneous learning opportunities while taking advantage of the excellent coastal climate. In addition to classroom spaces, the campus features a makerspace shop, a coding lab dedicated to computer code education and software development and a design lab for rapid prototyping and implementing design concepts.

Reflecting its progressive curriculum, the school is designed with an industrial feel and a sustainable approach. LPA—who provides architectural, interiors, landscape, civil, structural and mechanical, electrical and plumbing engineering services—applies an integrated approach to maximize the school’s sustainability. With exposed structural elements, the building is organized to maximize exposure to daylight, as well as views to the bay. A large, perforated metal scrim shades the building, protecting it from direct glare and reducing solar heat gains. In addition, all stormwater is collected and treated on site with its native plant palette and bioretention planters. Finally, by increasing permeable surfaces on the campus, the runoff volume is significantly reduced.

Jurors said, “This project in design includes a robust planning process that defines the characteristics of the learning profile of the school, and then imagined what environment would support this type of learner.”

Both Montgomery Middle School and the TIDE Academy exemplify the benefits of an integrated design approach. Bringing educators, district staff, community members and designers together at the onset of the project to identify and solve challenges results in a highly efficient, elegant and educational design.

LPA President Dan Heinfeld, FAIA, states, “Since 2005, LPA has been recognized with a CASH/AIACC award every year, an unmatched testimony to our clients and their faith in our integrated approach.”

About LPA

Founded in 1965, LPA has more than 350 employees with offices in San Antonio and Irvine, Sacramento, San Diego and San Jose, California. The firm provides services in architecture, sustainability, planning, interior design, landscape architecture, engineering and graphics. With a proven commitment to integrated sustainable design, LPA designs facilities that span from K-12 schools, colleges and universities to corporate, health care and civic establishments. More than 700 major design awards attest to LPA’s commitment to design excellence. For more information, visit http://www.lpainc.com.

About AIACC

The AIACC represents the interests of more than 11,000 architects and allied professionals in California. Founded in 1944, The AIACC's mission supports architects in their endeavors to improve the quality of life for all Californians by creating more livable communities, sustainable designs and quality work environments. Today, The AIACC is the largest component of the National AIA organization.

