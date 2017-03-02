Carl Reese wearing a prototype riding gear by FirstGear-USA "You're Done" said head mechanic Jay Carlson after seeing the condition of Reese's last set of tires.

On February 25th at 4:27 AM CST Carl Reese set out to break the Guinness Book of World Record for “Greatest Distance in 24 hours on a Motorcycle (individual) on a track. This record attempt was done at the Continental Tire Proving Grounds in Uvalde,Texas. A track closed to the general public is used for top secret tire development. Reese partnered with Continental Tire to use the 8.5 mile closed track to set his latest world record. Reese announced his latest record attempt on his Facebook and Twitter accounts back in Dec with a teaser video.

Reese totaled 2119 miles in less than a 24 hour period. Breaking the existing Guinness record of 2023.5 miles held by Matthew McKelvey in 2014.

Top speeds reached 141mph. Reese had carried an averaged speed of 92 mph including all stops during the 22 hours and 52 minutes on the track. The official average speed for the entire 24 hours will be recorded as 88.3 mph.

At 3:49 A.M CST on February 26th Reese was stopped by his safety team and master mechanic Jay Carson of West Valley Cycle Sales. Carlson had inspected Reese's tires and said "You're Done"! With 1 hour and 18 minutes of time remaining on the clock Reese was stopped from continuing as the team had exhausted all available tires.

In the last two years Reese has set nine world records in several categories. In vehicles ranging from a Tesla Model S electric car to a gas operated motorcycles. Reese is best known for setting the fastest motorcycle time between Los Angeles to New York in 38 hours and 49 minutes. on a motorcycle back in 2015.

Reese affectionally calls his motor bike “The Spirit of Cannonball Baker” after the famous Erwin “Cannonball” Baker. That set 143 records in his life time . Baker was a endurance legend that started the famed “cannonball run” from Los Angeles to New York City on a motorcycle back in 1922!

Reese is looking to recoup some expenses, half jokingly said " I would sell the 2X world record setting bike if the right motorcycle collector made him a fair offer”. With a few conditions, that the bike would be displayed so the public could enjoy the motorcycle. When pressed further Reese suggested examples ”The Peterson’s Auto Museum, Barber Motorcycle Museum, AMA Motorcycle Museum or Jay Leno’s Garage would be likely candidates”. However,Jay Leno’s Garage is not open to the public, Reese noted that Jay Leno, which Reese has met on a few occasions, said “ I know Jay would take good care of it”.

A significant portion of the ride occurred in the dark. The track facility lacks nighttime lighting, so Carl partnered with Glenn Stasky of Clearwater Lights in Rancho Cordova, CA to improve his visibility and illuminate the track ahead of him. Glenn and his team equipped Carl's motorcycle with two pairs of their very bright Sevina LED lights.

The two of the lights were mounted on Altrider engine guards. Giving both protection to the engine and a sturdy mounting surface for the ClearWater Lights.

The choice to use Clearwater Lights was not a difficult one; each light produces a whopping 7,500 lumens, providing a total of 30,000 lumens beyond what the stock headlight provides. A custom-designed optic and advanced electronic circuitry projects the light a significant distance down the road. This allowed Carl to identify hazards on the track in enough time to avoid them. The owner of Clearwater Lights Glenn Stasky is a seasoned racer himself. Stasky helped Reese with maximizing his fuel economy and getting the distance out of Reese's limited tire supply. Stasky also organized the teams world record pit crew.

Reese wore a prototype suit from FirstGear-USA. With overnight lows of 39F degrees and daytime temps of 77F. The wind gust were between 18mph during the ride. Reese’s secondary mission was to prove the comfort of the suit in varying weather conditions. The FirstGear-USA suit is in development for a future release.

The bike weight was trimmed by putting on BST Carbon Fiber rims from Brock’s Performance. These ultra light rims trimmed 40% weight off the stock rims. Thus offering better mpg, shorter stopping time and faster acceleration. The weight was further reduced with the installation of a EarthX Lithium battery. Shaving off several pounds of weight from the motorcycle.

Two recording devices were installed on the bike to verify the event. GPS Insight installed a Fleet Tracking device on the motorcycle to verify the bikes position every 30 seconds and was posted to http://www.carlreese.net for fans to follow. Continental Tire provided a VBox to record details and video tape the entire event for Guinness.

The team outfitted the bike with a Ztechnik windshield from the U.S manufacture Nation Cycle.

The extend range fuel tank was manufactured by Mike Langford of CA. The specialty tank held 8 additional gallons that reduced the amount of fuel stops required.

Reese used Continental Road Attack 2 EVO GT tires on his bike to break the existing record. Road Attach 2 EVO GT were crowned the winner by motorrad magazine in the “highway/day-to-day” category in June of 2016. With the most points, thereby securing the “best buy highway” title. These tires also have a revolutionary new micro tread surface, which virtually puts an end to tire break-in. Eliminating the need for mold-release agents or break-in; giving Reese an added advantage.

Witnesses that observed the starting odometer of 24649 and the finish reading of 26768 were the following: Deena Mastracci, Glenn Stasky, Ryan Sorensen, Jay Carson, Darlene Stasky, Dan Clark, William Rugemick, Hank Arriazola, and Steven Brown. These volunteers worked through the event helping everything including pitstops.

Reese's Fiancee Deena Mastracci prepared the high energy, low sugar foods required for Reese's attempt.

About Carl Reese

Carl Reese is an 47 year old endurance driver. Reese has set records in multiple counties including Ecuador. Reese has set more transcontinental records than anyone since Edwin “Cannonball” Baker. Reese and his team have set nine world records, most notably the Solo Motorcycle “Cannonball” Record from Los Angeles to New York in 38 hours and 49 minutes.Reese was born in Mercer, Pennsylvania and now resides in Pine Mountain Club, California. Reese and his bike are currently available for public appearances and speaking engagements. Reese is active on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/EnduranceDriver.

About Clearwater Lights

Clearwater Company has been offering award winning customer service, well-engineered products and outstanding product support for over 25 years. Our products are manufactured in our Northern California facility and shipped all over the world. To learn more visit http://www.clearwaterlights.com.

About Firstgear-USA

Whether it’s the open road or the road less traveled, no other experience provides the thrill and passion for living that riding does. It’s a uniquely human experience. At Firstgear, we create products that enhance the pure joy of riding. We keep you warm when it’s cold, dry when it’s wet and cool when it’s hot. When all you feel is the thrill of the ride – we’ve done our job. To learn more visit http://www.firstgear-usa.com.

About Motorcycle Relief Project

Motorcycle Relief Project (MRP) is a 501c3 tax-exempt nonprofit organization that provides relief to veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder and other injuries by taking them on multi-day motorcycle adventure tours. Our mission is to honor and encourage veterans while providing them with opportunities to decompress, get unstuck and connect with other veterans. Donations can be made here: http://www.motorelief.org/donate

About ZTechnik®

ZTechnik® is a brand created by National Cycle, Inc. that specializes in Touring/Sport Windscreens and other quality motorcycle accessories designed exclusively for BMW® Motorcycles. National Cycle is the world leader in windshield technology and has developed more innovations and holds more patents for the design and production of motorcycle windshields than any other company in the industry, and supplies original equipment components to motorcycle manufacturers around the globe. Many of these patents are used in popular windscreens such as the VStream®, Flyscreen®, SwitchBlade® and Deflector ScreenTM. National Cycle approaches every product from the rider's perspective and measures the value of any accessory by how it increases the rider's confidence and enjoyment. To learn more visit http://www.nationalcycle.com.

About Brock’s Performance

At Brock’s Performance, we strive to lead in the innovation, research and development, manufacturing and distribution of performance components and associated information in the motorcycle industry. A distributor for BST Carbon Fiber Rims and other high performance motorcycle products. http://www.BrocksPerformance.com/

About EarthXBatteries

EarthX batteries are designed to be a replacement of a standard 12 volt lead-acid battery, but their nominal voltage is 13.3V so it will spin your engine faster than you would ever believe possible at an 80% weight reduction! EarthX batteries will work with any vehicle charging system that regulates the voltage between 13.5V and 14.6V, which is standard in all modern vehicles from motorcycles to experimental aircrafts. EarthX has exclusive features that include a microprocessor Battery Management System (BMS) that monitors the charge level of each cell and balances the charge when needed, protecting the cells from overcharge or over- discharge, short circuit protection and excessive cranking protection (heat). What this means for you is more starting power, longer battery life, and the safest lithium motorsport battery on the market. To learn more visit http://www.earthxbatteries.com.

About GPS Insight

GPS Insight works with businesses that have fleets of vehicles and other mobile assets to solve unique business challenges through increased revenue, reduced costs and reduced risk. Our GPS fleet tracking software combines real-time robust functionality with a simple, intuitive user-interface. Monitoring and dispatching your vehicles has never been so easy. GPS Insight provides a highly flexible solution, which includes a wide range of customized reports, alerts and other innovative features that can be tailored to meet specific customer requirements to ensure maximum return on investment. Contact GPS Insight by phone at 866-477-4321 or visit http://www.gpsinsight.com for more information.

About AltRider

AltRider is a Seattle-based company manufacturing 100% American-made accessories and gear for adventure touring motorcycles. We offer premium protection parts for the adventure bikes from BMW, Ducati, Honda, Kawasaki, KTM, Triumph and Yamaha. We also offer waterproof adventure luggage through the AltRider Hemisphere soft luggage line.

More About Continental Tires Proving Grounds

Uvalde Proving Grounds is located approximately 80 miles west of San Antonio, Texas. With the state's year- round mild climate, the Uvalde Proving Grounds is ideal for the performance of on-vehicle testing. A rural location combined with high security also makes Uvalde an ideal site for the testing of top secret vehicles and components.

More About Continental

Continental was founded in Hanover in 1871 as the stock corporation “Continental-Caoutchouc- und Gutta- Percha Compagnie”. Manufacturing at the main factory in Hanover included soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires for carriages and bicycles. Today, Continental ranks among the top 5 automotive suppliers worldwide. As a supplier of brake systems, systems and components for powertrains and chassis, instrumentation, infotainment solutions, vehicle electronics, tires and technical elastomers, Continental contributes to enhanced driving safety and global climate protection. Continental is also a competent partner in networked automobile communication

More About West Valley Cycle Sales

West Valley Cycle Sales is the Oldest BMW Motorrad Dealer in North America. Family owned since 1950. Located in Winnetka, CA

