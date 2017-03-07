MeetingPlay's AppAtlas Indoor Wayfinding and Navigation Apps featured in all four Gaylord Marriott Properties “The app is innovative, interactive and impactful, especially when it comes to enhancing guest satisfaction in getting from point A to point B with ease.” - Mike Stengel, Senior Vice President of Gaylord Hotels

MeetingPlay’s AppAtlas, the breakthrough hospitality technology provider of indoor venue wayfinding apps and mobile guest engagement platforms, is officially changing how guests navigate Gaylord Hotels’ massive resorts.

Gaylord Hotels, which range in size from 1,500 to nearly 3,000 guestrooms, has become the first hospitality brand to introduce AppAtlas across its four resorts.

Utilizing iBeacon technology and advanced indoor 3-D mapping, AppAtlas and Gaylord Hotels have created Navigate Gaylord Hotels, a game-changing app experience with turn-by-turn, point-by-point navigation and directions at the touch of a guest’s fingertips.

“Taking a proven process in our engagement platform and applying it to the hospitality market, MeetingPlay was able to build on Gaylord Hotels’ commitment to exceeding guest expectations and help them dive even deeper in creating easier, more engaging visits for its guests,” said Joe Schwinger, CEO of MeetingPlay.

“Navigate Gaylord Hotels represents a combination of technology and ease that fits with our goal of providing flawless service to our guests,” said Mike Stengel, senior vice president of Gaylord Hotels. “The app is innovative, interactive and impactful, especially when it comes to enhancing guest satisfaction in getting from point A to point B with ease.”

Once guests have downloaded the free Navigate Gaylord Hotels app, they can use the app for step-by-step directions to their room, meeting areas, the nearest restrooms, fitness center, pools and other locations in the hotel.

Additional app features include finding services like ATMs, restaurants and shops utilizing a “Near Me” function. The app’s “Location Tagging” makes it easy to share one’s location with others. The app also lets guests make dining reservations or even book tickets for hotel attractions.

MeetingPlay’s AppAtlas apps are focused on creating integrated venue experiences between the guest and the venue, allowing venues to cater to their guests in an entirely new and more personalized way.

For more information, visit http://www.meetingplay.com/blog/meet-appatlas-indoor-navigation-apps.

About MeetingPlay:

As the premier event technology solution, MeetingPlay develops custom mobile event apps and wayfinding apps, helping produce meaningful experiences for guests and attendees at events and onsite locations. AppAtlas, powered by MeetingPlay, is the market solution to indoor wayfinding, navigation, and connecting across the hospitality industry. Powered together, MeetingPlay and AppAtlas provide a solution built to maximize ‘delight’ for guests and attendees; and provide a powerful, real time tool to ‘connect’ for onsite managers.

About Gaylord Hotels:

Gaylord Hotels, part of the Marriott portfolio of brands, offers extraordinary environments with everything in one place— diverse dining options, full-service spas, pools, top-notch entertainment, shopping and more. Locations include Gaylord Opryland in Nashville, Tennessee; Gaylord Palms in Kissimmee, Florida; Gaylord Texan on Lake Grapevine, Texas; Gaylord National on the Potomac in National Harbor, Maryland; The Inn at Opryland in Nashville; and Gaylord Rockies opening in late 2018 in Aurora, Colorado. For more information, visit http://www.GaylordHotels.com.