In its 11th year, the annual RISE Nashville Summit is the healthcare industry’s premier event addressing Risk Adjustment, Stars, Quality Management, financial compliance, care management, performance analytics, and engagement strategies.

During the workshop, Pulse8’s industry experts and health plan partners will explore integrative technologies for successful risk and quality programs, including the following:



An overview of innovative data acquisition methods, including provider-enabled data, EMR integration, and Computer-Assisted Coding (CAC) technology.

An introduction to provider and member engagement strategies, such as the integration of risk and quality gap closure initiatives, the use of Virtual Health Assessments (VHA), and in-market provider engagement and education services.

Mastering the financial projections and reporting needed to succeed at government programs:

MYRA/FYRA projections for Medicare Advantage Plans

Risk Transfer Payment (RTP) projections for ACA Commercial Plans

5-Star, QRS, and Medicaid Quality Bonuses (and Penalties)

John Criswell, CEO of Pulse8, remarked, “We are privileged to be joined with our customers in the discussion and education on the best approaches to value-based payments. The expansion and shift in value-based payments creates an exponentially larger market requiring different approaches to achieve success.”

About Pulse8

Pulse8 is the only Healthcare Analytics and Technology Company delivering complete visibility into the efficacy of your Risk Adjustment and Quality Management programs. We enable health plans and at-risk providers to achieve the greatest financial impact in the ACA Commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. By combining advanced analytic methodologies with extensive health plan experience, Pulse8 has developed a suite of uniquely pragmatic solutions that are revolutionizing risk adjustment and quality. Pulse8’s flexible business intelligence tools offer real-time visibility into member and provider activities so our clients can apply the most cost-effective and appropriate interventions for closing gaps in documentation, coding, and quality. For more company information, please contact Scott Filiault at (732) 570-9095 or scott.filiault(at)pulse8.com. Please visit us at http://www.Pulse8.com, and follow us on Twitter @Pulse8News.

About RISE (Resource Initiative and Society for Education)

RISE is the first national association totally dedicated to enabling healthcare professionals working in organizations and aspiring to meet the challenges of the emerging landscape of accountable care and health care reform. We strive to serve our members on four fronts: Education, Industry Intelligence, Networking and Career Development.