The winners of awards for supply chain resilience and risk management excellence were honored by the Global Supply Chain Resiliency Council at its annual event which took place on Wednesday, March 1st, 2017, at the Embassy Suites by Hilton, in Milpitas, California. This year’s event attracted over 100 attendees from all over the country. There are over 1,200 general members of the Resiliency Council.

The Resiliency Council was formed in 2015 by Resilinc founder and CEO, Bindiya Vakil along with supply chain luminaries from industry and academia. Its goal is to bring together supply chain risk management (SCRM) and resiliency practitioners with industry experts and thought leaders to advance the professional discipline through opportunities to collaborate, develop and share best practices, and be recognized for innovation and leadership. The awards program is one of the key elements of the Resiliency Council’s strategy to accelerate enterprise adoption of supply chain risk management and resiliency as a professional discipline and mission-critical business process.

“As evidenced by the over 100% year-over-year growth in event participation/interaction and general membership, the Resiliency Council has emerged quickly as the leading SCRM professional community and think-tank,” said Bill Hurles, Executive Director. “We continue to believe that recognition of companies and individuals within that community will be critical to the institutionalization of resiliency concepts and business practices within the enterprise.”

The awards program is designed to recognize organizations and individuals that serve as role models and leaders in driving supply chain resiliency strategy success within their company, supply chain network, and across industries. The awards committee considered nominations from its general membership of over 1,200 members worldwide comprised of OEMs/brand owners, suppliers, and experts from the Council’s technical advisor, Resilinc. The six company award categories and winners announced were as follows:

RESILIENT SUPPLY CHAIN INDUSTRY LEADER OF THE YEAR - AUTOMOTIVE:

General Motors

For being an early adopter within your industry of advanced supply chain resiliency capabilities and technology, and for openly sharing your experiences and lessons learned with peers at public events and forums, thereby serving as a role model for others in the industry.

Dave Leich, Director – Global Supply Chain, Paul Rossi, Supply Chain Risk Management Supervisor and James Preslar, Supply Chain Risk Analyst, accepted the award on behalf of General Motors.

RESILIENT SUPPLY CHAIN INDUSTRY LEADER OF THE YEAR – LIFE SCIENCES:

Boston Scientific

For being an early adopter within your industry of advanced supply chain resiliency capabilities and technology, and for openly sharing your experiences and lessons learned with peers at public events and forums, thereby serving as a role model for others in the industry.

Michael Landberg, Sourcing Manager, accepted the award on behalf of Boston Scientific

RESILIENT SUPPLY CHAIN INDUSTRY LEADER OF THE YEAR – SEMICONDUCTOR:

Micron Technology

For being an early adopter within your industry of advanced supply chain resiliency capabilities and technology, and for openly sharing your experiences and lessons learned with peers at public events and forums, thereby serving as a role model for others in the industry.

Eric Knothe, Sr. Manager – Sourcing Compliance, accepted the award on behalf of Micron Technology.

RESILIENT SUPPLY CHAIN PARTNER OF THE YEAR:

Patheon

In recognition of the strong culture of partnering closely with customers on strategic initiatives, embracing technology and innovation, and for being a key contributor to your customers' success in achieving their vision for a resilient supply chain.

John Upperman, Vice President - Procurement, Elvis Rodriguez, Purchasing Manager, accepted the award on behalf of Patheon.

RESILIENT SUPPLY CHAIN TECHNOLOGY DRIVER OF THE YEAR:

Dell/EMC

In recognition of the organization's ability and willingness to embrace new technology, drive continuous innovation, and achieve mature state in technology-enabled processes for supply chain risk and resiliency management.

Lisa Brady, Sr. Director – Sustainability & Risk Management and Dermot McDonald, Business Continuity Program Manager accepted the award on behalf of Dell/EMC.

RESILIENT SUPPLY CHAIN COLLABORATOR OF THE YEAR:

Thermo Fisher Scientific

In recognition for effective collaboration with customers by building a transparent, trust-driven partnership, for your responsiveness and proactive support, and for embracing your customers' vision to achieve multi-enterprise supply chain resiliency.

Lee Young, Director - Quality, and Rotimi Ogunbiyi, Supplier Quality Engineer, accepted the award on behalf of Thermo Fisher Scientific.

About the Global Supply Chain Resiliency Council

The Global Supply Chain Resiliency Council is a professional community and network for supply chain risk management practitioners, leaders, and stakeholders. The principal goals of the Council are to (1) bring together SCRM and resiliency practitioners with luminaries and thought leaders to advance the professional discipline through opportunities to collaborate, share best practices, and be recognized for innovation and leadership and (2) elevate the profile of supply chain risk management and resiliency challenges and opportunities vis-a-vis the C-level strategic agenda. The Global Supply Chain Resiliency Council has over 1,000 general members and has an open membership policy. Interested individuals within the business community and academia that wish to become a member of the community can do so by joining the LinkedIn discussion group by the same name.