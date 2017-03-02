PRO Unlimited offers solutions for contingent labor management, 1099/co-employment risk management, & third-party payroll for client-sourced contract talent. This update introduces a re-imagined user interface that makes the already user-friendly Wand Mobile Worker app even more intuitive to utilize.

PRO Unlimited, Inc., a global leader for contingent workforce management software and services, announced today the launch of the latest generation of Wand Mobile for contingent workers. This update introduces a re-imagined user interface that makes the already user-friendly Wand Mobile worker app even more intuitive to utilize. In addition, it adds support for YourSource Talent Network, enabling workers who are currently part of a client’s private talent network to receive and manage job opportunities from those clients directly within Wand Mobile.

Wand Mobile was introduced as an industry-first native mobile app in 2014 and has remained the highest rated mobile Vendor Management System (VMS) app in the Apple and Google Play app stores. Wand Mobile allows both managers and workers to carry out the entire contingent workforce lifecycle, directly from their Apple or Android device.

“While Wand Mobile’s user experience for workers was already exceptional, it is important to stay on the cutting-edge of design methodologies and interaction trends,” said Nataliya Kolb, Vice President of Product Design at PRO Unlimited. “Additionally, the introduction of YourSource Talent Network features further extend the already robust capabilities of Wand’s self-sourcing platform, which ultimately helps our clients drive significant cost-savings.”

The latest version of Wand Mobile is available effective immediately for contingent workers of PRO’s clients. Wand Mobile can be downloaded in both the Apple app store and Google Play store for their respective devices.

About PRO Unlimited

PRO Unlimited, through its purely vendor-neutral Managed Services Program (MSP) and Vendor Management Software (VMS) solutions, helps organizations address the costs, risks, and quality issues associated with managing a contingent workforce. A pioneer and innovator in the VMS and MSP space, PRO offers solutions for e-procurement and management of contingent labor, 1099/co-employment risk management, and third-party payroll for client-sourced contract talent.