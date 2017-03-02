Early Bird registration now available Digital Workplace Experience helps us to find out how others are meeting the various challenges of enabling a digital workplace and the role we can play in this transformation

The Digital Workplace Experience (#DWEXP7) conference, produced by SMG / CMSWire and Digital Workplace Group, has opened Early Bird registration on its newly launched website at http://www.dwexperience.com.

DW Experience 2017 features a unique agenda of interactive workshops, live tours by real organizations and technology-driven breakout sessions led by practitioners, analysts and industry experts.

“Understanding the dynamics and scope of the digital workplace is a moving target for many of us. Digital Workplace Experience helps us to find out how others are meeting the various challenges of enabling a digital workplace and the role we can play in this transformation,” said David Francis, Head of Digital Communications at Aegon. Francis is presenting the session “The Changing Role of an Intranet Manager.”

Breakout sessions will take deeper dives into subjects within the four conference themes of culture and change, employee experience, intelligent workplace and strategy and governance. Pre-conference workshops on Monday, June 19, offer interactive, hands-on training on engaging modern workplaces, planning social collaboration projects and the direction of future intranets.

“The world is changing by the minute. Smart companies know that in order to remain competitive, they must stay on the cutting edge of workforce tools and practices. I’m honored to be presenting at this event, as it showcases the best of the best in an interactive environment,” said Jill Christensen, who is presenting the opening keynote at Digital Workplace Experience.

As organizations increasingly adapt to the digital world, the workplaces changes accordingly, necessitating new considerations in the realms of security, collaboration, content management and culture. The speakers and sessions at DW Experience 2017 address these elements of the digital workplace and more to transform business from the inside out.

Digital Workplace Experience 2017 takes place from June 19 to June 21 at the Radisson Blu Aqua hotel in downtown Chicago. Registration is now open on the DW Experience site. Those who register by May receive a $300 discount off the full three-day conference price of $2495 and the two-day conference price of $1895.

Inquiries may be directed to Kate Woodworth, Marketing and Events Coordinator, at kate(at)simplermedia(dot)com or 1-800-939-1913 x722.