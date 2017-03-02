Nor1 and AccorHotels today announced an expanded partnership to deploy Nor1’s merchandising tools across the AccorHotels portfolio of upscale and luxury hotels. “The addition of the former FRHI brands into the AccorHotels portfolio, presented a unique opportunity to extend the usage and reach of our merchandising platform,” said Jason Bryant, Nor1’s Founder and CEO. He concluded, “We are thrilled to continue working with this hospitality leader and the growing portfolio of AccorHotels.”

The partnership calls for a further rollout of eStandby Upgrade®, Nor1’s marquee upgrade product, as well as usage of other Nor1 merchandising products.

“Working together, Nor1 and AccorHotels are providing our properties with the strategic approach and tools they need to maximize the value of premium inventory,” said Béla Nagy, AccorHotels’ VP of Revenue Management and Pricing. "By utilizing the Nor1 Merchandising Platform, AccorHotels continues to reinforce its capacity to reach guests with personalized offers and recommendations relative to the individual traveler and their specific trips.”

About Nor1, Inc.

Nor1, Inc. is the leader in hospitality merchandising technology. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Nor1 provides data-driven pricing and merchandising solutions to maximize incremental revenues for hotels and resorts worldwide such as Hilton, IHG, Carlson Rezidor, Accor, and Wyndham. Nor1′s patented, dynamic decisions intelligence engine PRiME®, powers Nor1′s Merchandising Platform including its signature eStandby Upgrade®, eXpress Upgrade™, CheckIn Merchandising™, and eReach™ products.

Nor1 is creating the fusion between technology and guest experience. It’s that combination of expertise and skill that have set Nor1 apart and continues to attract technology’s most distinguished investors such as SAP, Goldman Sachs and Accel Partners. For more information, please visit http://www.nor1.com.

Visit us at ITB Berlin 2017, March 8-12 – Hall 6.1, Stand 135

About AccorHotels

AccorHotels is a world-leading travel & lifestyle group and digital innovator offering unique experiences in more than 4,000 hotels, resorts and residences, as well as in over 2,500 of the finest private homes around the globe. Benefiting from dual expertise as an investor and operator through its HotelServices and HotelInvest divisions, AccorHotels operates in 95 countries. Its portfolio comprises internationally acclaimed luxury brands including Raffles, Fairmont, Sofitel Legend, SO Sofitel, Sofitel, onefinestay, MGallery by Sofitel, Pullman and Swissôtel; as well as the popular midscale and boutique brands of Novotel, Mercure, Mama Shelter and Adagio; the in-demand economy brands including ibis, ibis Styles, ibis budget and the regional brands Grand Mercure, The Sebel and hotelF1. With an unmatched collection of brands and a rich history spanning close to five decades, AccorHotels, along with its global team of more than 240,000 dedicated women and men, has a purposeful and heartfelt mission: to make every guest Feel Welcome. Guests enjoy access to one of the world's most rewarding hotel loyalty programs – Le Club AccorHotels. AccorHotels is active in its local communities and committed to sustainable development and solidarity through PLANET 21, a comprehensive program that brings together employees, guests and partners to drive sustainable growth.

For more information and reservations visit accorhotels-group.com or accorhotels.com.