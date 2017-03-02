It is our mission and pleasure to assist mothers in reaching their breastfeeding goals.

President Trump announced during his speech to Congress on February 28th that he will prioritize “investing in women’s health” in the coming months. Offering his support for women’s health, Trump’s speech gave listeners hope that policymakers will be attentive to women’s care services.

Aeroflow Healthcare’s mission to “ensure quality care from the first breath to the last” has been a driving force behind their advocacy for keeping breastfeeding support an available service for women through the Affordable Healthcare Act repeal and replacement process. Aeroflow provides lactation support, supplies, and services for mothers nationwide and is excited to assist and inform President Trump and policymakers who will be working on the replacement plan. Aeroflow’s Director of Mom and Baby stated that “It is our mission and pleasure to assist mothers in reaching their breastfeeding goals.”

The costs that could be saved by providing access to resources necessary for optimal breastfeeding total up to $18.5 billion. A study published by the NCBI stated that their findings "suggest that investments in strategies to enable more women to breastfeed optimally would result in significant health cost savings.”

Additionally, NCBI’s research indicates that “for every 597 women who optimally breastfeed, one maternal or child death is prevented.” These numbers demonstrate the importance of preserving and improving access to breastfeeding support, supplies and services mothers and families.

The success rates measured by the Center for Disease Control’s yearly Breastfeeding Report Cards show that past efforts made by health officials have been successful overall. In 2010, the rate of breastfed infants was 75% and by 2016, rates had risen to 81%. The CDC also reports that “high breastfeeding initiation rates show that most mothers in the U.S. want to breastfeed and are trying to do so.”

Aeroflow believes that with President Trump’s dedication to invest in women’s health, breastfeeding rates can continue to rise and health care spending can decrease. The company aims to improve breastfeeding rates by continuing to provide support, supplies, and services to mothers, and hopes to partner with government officials to share this effort.

To learn more about Aeroflow’s advocacy efforts for Women’s Preventative Care, visit aeroflowinc.com/womens-preventative-care.

