UNCF’s “A Mind Is…” Gala celebrates the end of a successful annual campaign on March 2 at the Grand Hyatt New York. Culminating a year of great impact, the evening highlights successes made from the foot soldiers throughout the nation that are raising awareness on the importance of a quality education and recognizes leaders in the community that made major contributions to UNCF and higher education. This year’s honorees include Target (Frederick D. Patterson Award); Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. (President’s Award); the Honorable David N. Dinkins and the Honorable Charles B. Rangel (Shirley Chisholm Award).

“We pay tribute to shining examples of those who have not only fought for change, but who activated others to fight for change,” said Michael L. Lomax, president and CEO, UNCF. “We honor them to give credit where credit is due, but more importantly to raise our honorees up as examples of how individuals, organizations and corporations can change lives and change the country … and to activate the rest of us to follow their example.”

Beginning four decades ago, the event has grown in numbers and influence. More than 900 business, civic and education leaders are expected to attend, including UNCF- member institution presidents, board members and UNCF friends. AJ Calloway, correspondent for “EXTRA” and graduate of HBCU (historically black colleges and universities) Howard University serves as master of ceremonies. Valerie Simpson of the legendary Ashford and Simpson will headline the evening. Additional entertainment will be provided by Lauren Faison, Talladega College class of 2018.

WHO: UNCF (United Negro College Fund)

WHAT: UNCF “A Mind Is …” Gala celebrates 73 years—honoring the Target Corporation, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., the Honorable David N. Dinkins and the Honorable Charles B. Rangel.

WHEN: Thursday, March 2, 2017 6 p.m. - Reception; 7:05 p.m. Gala

WHERE: Grand Hyatt New York; 109 East 42nd Street, New York City

For more information or to purchase tickets, please call the UNCF Office at (212) 820 -0140 or e-mail annualgala(at)uncf.org. Also, visit UNCF.org for continuous updates and news.

About UNCF

UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is the nation’s largest and most effective minority education organization. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students’ education and development through scholarships and other programs, strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. UNCF institutions and other historically black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding nearly 20 percent of African American baccalaureate degrees. UNCF awards more than $100 million in scholarships annually and administers more than 400 programs, including scholarship, internship and fellowship, mentoring, summer enrichment, and curriculum and faculty development programs. Today, UNCF supports more than 60,000 students at more than 1,100 colleges and universities across the country. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized motto, “A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”® Learn more at UNCF.org, or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on Twitter at @UNCF. #AMIGala