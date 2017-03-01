The winners of awards for supply chain resilience and risk management excellence were honored by the Global Supply Chain Resiliency Council at its annual event which took place on Wednesday, March 1st, 2017, at the Embassy Suites by Hilton in Milpitas, California. This year’s event attracted over 100 attendees from all over the country. There are over 1,200 general members of the Resiliency Council.

The Resiliency Council was formed in 2015 by Resilinc founder and CEO Bindiya Vakil, along with supply chain luminaries from industry and academia. Its goal is to bring together supply chain risk management (SCRM) and resiliency practitioners with industry experts and thought leaders to advance the professional discipline through opportunities to collaborate, develop and share best practices, and be recognized for innovation and leadership. The awards program is one of the key elements of the Resiliency Council’s strategy to accelerate enterprise adoption of supply chain risk management and resiliency as a professional discipline and mission-critical business process.

“As evidenced by the over 100% year-over-year growth in event participation/interaction and general membership, the Resiliency Council has emerged quickly as the leading SCRM professional community and think-tank,” said Bill Hurles, Executive Director. “We continue to believe that recognition of companies and individuals within that community will be critical to the institutionalization of resiliency concepts and business practices within the enterprise.”

The awards program is designed to recognize organizations and individuals that serve as role models and leaders in driving supply chain resiliency strategy success within their company, supply chain network, and across industries. The awards committee considered nominations from its general membership of over 1,200 members worldwide comprised of OEMs/brand owners, suppliers, and experts from the Council’s technical advisor, Resilinc. The four individual award categories and winners announced were as follows:

RESILIENT SUPPLY CHAIN EDUCATOR OF THE YEAR:

Jim Rice, Deputy Director, MIT Center for Transportation & Logistics

For the important role you have played in educating industry leaders about supply chain risk management best practices, developing the next generation of supply chain superstars, and for your tireless efforts to cross-pollinate new ideas between academia and the business community.

RESILIENT SUPPLY CHAIN THOUGHT LEADER OF THE YEAR:

Gary Lynch, CEO, The Risk Project and Author

For your thought leadership over many years in promoting the practice of supply chain resiliency, for advancing the discipline with your ideas and vision for the future, and for cross-pollinating ideas and best practices by collaborating with a broad spectrum of the business community.

RESILIENT SUPPLY CHAIN PROFESSIONAL OF THE YEAR:

Rod MacLea, Director – Supply Chain, Amgen

For successfully championing the importance of supply chain resiliency practices within your company, for being a change agent and for contributing in a meaningful way by sharing best practices, successes, and lessons learned via active participation in industry events and forums.

RESILIENT SUPPLY CHAIN LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD:

Louis Ferretti, Project Executive, IBM

For your tireless efforts throughout your career, championing the importance of robust supply chain resiliency practices within your company and in the industry, for advancing the profession by sharing your experiences via active participation in industry events.

About the Global Supply Chain Resiliency Council

The Global Supply Chain Resiliency Council is a professional community and network for supply chain risk management practitioners, leaders, and stakeholders. The principal goals of the Council are to (1) bring together SCRM and resiliency practitioners with luminaries and thought leaders to advance the professional discipline through opportunities to collaborate, share best practices, and be recognized for innovation and leadership and (2) elevate the profile of supply chain risk management and resiliency challenges and opportunities vis-a-vis the C-level strategic agenda. The Global Supply Chain Resiliency Council has over 1,000 general members and has an open membership policy. Interested individuals within the business community and academia that wish to become a member of the community can do so by joining the LinkedIn discussion group by the same name.