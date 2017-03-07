“We see this as a natural partnership, given this year’s focus on the patient and Greater Gift’s vision to serve as a philanthropic connector among sites, investigators, CROs and sponsors."

The Greater Gift Initiative, Inc, (GGI) a Winston-Salem, NC based not-for-profit organization, is pleased to announce they are a Supporting Sponsor of the 2nd annual Clinical Trial Collaborations(CTC) conference in Boston on April 3-4, 2017. The CTC conference focuses on how the industry is altering the way they collaborate to drive improved clinical trial outcomes and bring them closer to the patient. In addition, CTC will present an afternoon collaborative session on Clinical Research as a Care Option, exploring how higher rates of clinical trial participation inside a health system produces better patient outcomes, lower cost of care and improved patient satisfaction.

“We see this as a natural partnership, given this year’s focus on the patient and Greater Gift’s vision to serve as a philanthropic connector among sites, investigators, CROs and sponsors,” states Amanda Wright, Executive Director of GGI. “By conveying a unified message to the clinical volunteer community that their participation does matter, the clinical trials industry is make real progress in connecting with patients and truly making clinical research a care option.”

Greater Gift Initiative is proud to support the Clinical Trials Collaboration conference and its reinforcement of the important work being performed by dedicated researchers, physician investigators, and staff across industry stakeholders. GGI will be making vaccine donations in honor of this year’s attendees and speakers.

About Greater Gift Initiative, Inc.

The Greater Gift Initiative, Inc. honors the clinical trial volunteers who make the advancement of medicine possible by giving one vaccine to one child each time one volunteer makes the important decision to participate in a clinical trial. Visit us at http://www.GreaterGiftInitiative.org.