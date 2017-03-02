“TCN is honored to accept this distinguished award among several other key players in the industry,” said Terrel Bird, CEO and co-founder of TCN.

TCN, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based call center technology for enterprises, contact centers, BPOs and collection agencies worldwide, announced today that it has received a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Customer Service Solutions Technology Partner of the Year category at the 11th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world’s top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. TCN has undergone a number of significant accomplishments over the last year, ranging from innovative product launches, to strategic partnerships and the continued global expansion and growth.

“TCN is honored to accept this distinguished award among several other key players in the industry,” said Terrel Bird, CEO and co-founder of TCN. “This award highlights TCN’s adaptability in the market as we continue to evolve, acquire, integrate and expand as the leading provider of cloud-based call center technology in the world.”

In 2016, TCN introduced VocalRX, a revolutionary, cloud-based automated patient engagement platform that offers a suite of contact center tools to save time and improve revenue cycle efficiency for healthcare providers. Additionally, TCN celebrated a two-year partnership with Junior Blind of America with successful deployment of Platform 3 VocalVision, a call center technology platform for visually impaired agents. Optimized to work with Job Access with Speech (JAWS) assistive technology, Platform 3 VocalVision enables visually impaired call center agents to effectively navigate Platform 3.0, TCN’s cloud-based contact center suite, helping to improve agent productivity while also creating new employment opportunities for the visually impaired.

For the past year, TCN has also pursued rapid global expansion, particularly in Australia, New Zealand, the U.K. and Japan. With new data centers opened in Canada and Las Vegas, along with their existing data centers in Utah, Los Angeles, Toronto, Australia and England, TCN continues to leave a global footprint around the world helping organizations streamline contact center operations to increase productivity and efficiency.

“The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service continues to be among the most competitive and fastest-growing of our awards programs,” said Michael Gallagher, founder and president of the Stevie Awards. “The growth of the program illustrates the importance of the functions highlighted – sales, business development and customer service – to successful enterprises of all types, and how integral recognition in these domains are to building and maintaining corporate reputations.”

To learn more about TCN, visit http://www.tcnp3.com.

About TCN

TCN is a leading provider of cloud-based call center technology for enterprises, contact centers, BPOs, and collection agencies worldwide. Founded in 1999, TCN combines a deep understanding of the needs of call center users with a highly affordable delivery model, ensuring immediate access to robust call center technology, such as predictive dialer, IVR, call recording, and business analytics required to optimize operations and adhere to TCPA regulations. Its “always-on” cloud-based delivery model provides customers with immediate access to the latest version of the TCN solution, as well as the ability to quickly and easily scale and adjust to evolving business needs. TCN serves various Fortune 500 companies and enterprises in multiple industries including newspaper, collection, education, healthcare, automotive, political, customer service, and marketing. For more information, visit http://www.tcnp3.com or follow on Twitter @tcn.

About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 10,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 60 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.stevieawards.com.