KS2 Technologies, Premier Business partner and reseller of IBM, met at the Leawood, KS Top Golf facility on March 2 to discuss the value and common use cases of Bluemix to local IT professionals. This educational Bluemix event also featured an extensive workshop portion where attendees were able to build their own Bluemix APIs.

Through this hands-on-keyboard experience, participants were able to take advantage of Bluemix’s rich catalog with support from KS2’s Cloud and Middleware software team, who were available to provide additional assistance and instruction to guests. Immediately following the workshop, several attendees stayed and joined KS2 at a Top Golf Happy Hour, where they continued to learn through networking while enjoying some Top Golf in their private, reserved bays.

Ed Vazquez, the Sr. Practice Director for Cloud, APIs and Middleware at KS2 Technologies, was excited to engage with current and potential Cloud adopters. "We are truly appreciative for the opportunity to sit down with our valued clients and really demonstrate some of the new technologies and capabilities that the IBM Bluemix Cloud offers. Our Cloud and Middleware team has been active in cloud development for the past two years, delivering multiple APIs and applications for clients on the IBM Bluemix Cloud platform. We can create secure APIs, Hybrid Cloud Applications, and Mobile Applications in a fraction of the time, at a fraction of the cost, of what we could only two to three years ago. Workshops like this one are a great opportunity to share those experiences with clients who are seeking new ways to deliver technology solutions quicker and more cost-effectively through leveraging the Cloud. It's an exciting time to be moving to the Cloud."

About KS2 Technologies: As a Premier IBM Business partner, KS2 Technologies has offered businesses expertise in Cloud to On-Prem, Cloud to Cloud, and On-Prem to On-Prem integrations for the past fifteen years. With an agile and continuously developing Middleware practice, KS2 is certified and able to offer full platform support in IBM Bluemix, IBM Mobile, and IBM Middleware.

About Bluemix: IBM Bluemix is a cloud platform as a service (PaaS) developed by IBM. It supports several programming languages and services as well as integrated DevOps to build, run, deploy, and manage applications on the cloud. Based on Cloud Foundry open technology and running on Softlayer infrastructure, the Bluemix cloud platform solves real problems and drives business value with its combination of applications, infrastructure, and 130+ unique services.