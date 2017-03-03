Mohr Partners announced today that one of its clients, Shippers Warehouse, has closed a deal on a 538,000 SF distribution facility at 300 Interstate West Parkway, in Atlanta Georgia. The property is owned by IDI Gazeley.

Chris Leonard of Mohr Partners, Inc. represented Shippers Warehouse in the deal. “One of Shippers’ largest clients needed a critical operation opened within five months of notification”, Chris explains. The deal was closed on January 11, 2017. NAI Brannen Goddard's Brad Pope, and Mike Chambers represented IDI. This transaction is Shippers' second Atlanta warehousing location, adding to its existing 500,000 SF facility in Jonesboro, GA.

Shippers Warehouse Inc. is a national provider of third party logistics services including warehousing, packaging and transportation. This expansion into the Atlanta network was of strategic importance as they continue to expand in the Southeast and across the county.

The team worked through the holidays, negotiating every day to achieve the most desirable outcome during such a critical time. “It was easy to work with all the Shippers guys and I first want to thank them for the opportunity.” says Chris. Mohr Partners has somewhat of a long history with Shippers and “they are truly a great team to work with, with the utmost character.”, Chris continues. “I commend all the companies and individuals that were a part of this process for getting this over the goal line.”, Chris adds.

Chris Leonard is a Managing Director in Mohr’s Dallas office; his specialties include strategic planning, site selection, economics & lease negotiation, build-to-suit, supply chain/network optimization, and sale-leaseback.

About Mohr Partners:

Mohr Partners, Inc. is a global corporate real estate advisor, providing corporate tenants with portfolio services including strategic planning, portfolio/lease administration, research and site selection, project and construction management, comprehensive demographics analysis and economic incentives negotiations. Since 1986, Mohr Partners has been managing real estate portfolios for corporations, and each year completes transactions for its clients in all 50 U.S. states, all provinces of Canada and locations around the world. Mohr Partners seamlessly provides corporate real estate services globally through its strategic alliance partners. For more information on Mohr Partners, please visit http://www.mohrpartners.com.

For more information contact:

Jennifer Cheek

Managing Director, Marketing Communications

214 273 8647

jennifer.cheek(at)mohrpartners.com

###

This release may contain “forward-looking statements.” All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including statements that address activities, events or developments that we or our management intend, expect, project, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s assumptions and assessments in light of experience and trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other relevant factors. They are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ significantly from those envisaged by our forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described or implied in the forward-looking statements are general business and economic conditions, production delays resulting from lack of regulatory certifications and other factors, competition in our existing and future markets, lack of market acceptance of our products and services, the substantial leverage and debt service resulting from our indebtedness, loss or retirement of key executives and other risks disclosed by us or generally associated with our business