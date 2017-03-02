Life Care Medical Devices Limited, (“Life Care,” “LCMD” or the “Company”) a medical device company focused on the development, production and distribution of novel aesthetic medicine devices, today announced that Dr. Scott Wolf has joined the company’s board of directors.

“As a prolific medical device entrepreneur and physician, Scott brings a wealth of experience and background in the aesthetic device market which will help Life Care continue to grow and become one of the premier global aesthetic medicine device companies,” said Richard J. Prati, Chief Executive Officer of Life Care. “We are very enthusiastic to be able to tap into Scott’s vast knowledge and experience in developing aesthetic devices and procedures and believe his addition to our board brings a new level of expertise to the Life Care team.”

Dr. Wolf is an entrepreneur who over the past 20 years has founded numerous successful medical device companies across a broad range of therapeutic areas. Dr. Wolf is a founder of Zeltiq Aesthetics, the maker of CoolSculpting®, the leading non-invasive method of fat reduction for bodysculpting. Zeltiq was recently acquired by Allergan for $2.5 billion. Dr. Wolf’s other startups include Endogastric Solutions and Cardiac Dimensions. He was previously a partner at Prospect Venture Partners and a Vice-President at Frazier Healthcare Ventures, both leading life science venture capital firms. He received his M.D. from George Washington University and his B.A. from the University of Pennsylvania.

