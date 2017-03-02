Kaufman Hall Named to Becker's Hospital Review 150 Great Places to Work in Healthcare 2017

Kaufman Hall, a leading provider of management consulting services, and enterprise performance management and decision support software, today announced that it has been named by Becker’s Hospital Review as one of the “150 Great Places to Work in Healthcare” in 2017. The award recognizes healthcare organizations committed to fulfilling missions, creating outstanding cultures, and offering competitive benefits to their employees.

Kaufman Hall’s unique offering of management consulting, performance management software, and healthcare data analytics provides a broad array of career possibilities for employees who share a passion to help organizations realize sustained success amid changing conditions in healthcare.

“We are honored to receive this recognition from Becker’s as a great place to work in healthcare. We take pride in offering a dynamic work environment where seasoned professionals have the ability to make a significant impact in the healthcare industry. At Kaufman Hall, employees have the chance to learn and grow their careers through a combination of mentoring and real-world experience delivering high value solutions to our clients,” said Therese Wareham, CEO at Kaufman Hall. “The success of our company is built upon the talent and commitment of our staff, so providing a respectful, collaborative work environment where people can feel good about the work they are doing is essential.”

Thanks to the hard work of the company’s 430 employees, Kaufman Hall achieved record growth in 2016. The firm advised more than 400 healthcare providers on a wide range of strategic and financial concerns—from cost management and partnerships to planning for the transition to a value-based business model and growing consumerism in the industry. The company was also ranked for the 11th of the last 12 years as the No. 1 financial advisor in the U.S. in new healthcare debt for both long-term municipal public offerings and private placements, according to Thomson Reuters’ 2016 Municipal Market Analysis. Additionally, Kaufman Hall saw strong growth in software adoption, signing nearly 60 new enterprise customers, while maintaining the highest customer satisfaction ratings in the industry, as reported by respected third-party analysts Gartner and BPM Partners.

Becker’s Healthcare selected organizations for the list that have gone above and beyond to make their companies great places to work. The complete list of 2017 Becker’s Healthcare “150 Great Places to Work in Healthcare” can be viewed at beckershospitalreview.com/lists/150-great-places-to-work-in-healthcare-2017.

About Kaufman Hall

Kaufman Hall provides management consulting and software to help organizations realize sustained success amid changing market conditions. Since 1985, Kaufman Hall has been a trusted advisor to boards and executive management teams, helping them incorporate proven methods into their strategic planning and financial management processes, and quantify the financial impact of their plans and strategic decisions to consistently achieve their goals.

Kaufman Hall services use a rigorous, disciplined, and structured approach that is based on the principles of corporate finance. The breadth and integration of our advisory services are unparalleled, encompassing strategy; financial and capital planning; debt and derivatives-related financial transactions; capital allocation and decision making; and mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and joint ventures.

Kaufman Hall’s Axiom Software provides sophisticated, flexible performance management solutions that empower finance professionals to analyze results, model the future, and optimize organizational decision making. Solutions for long-range planning, budgeting and forecasting, reporting and analytics, consolidations, capital planning, and profitability and cost management are delivered on a single integrated software platform. Kaufman Hall’s Peak Software empowers healthcare organizations with clinical benchmarks, data, and analytics to provide a higher quality of care for optimized performance and improved patient outcomes.

About Becker’s Hospital Review

Becker's Hospital Review is a monthly publication offering up-to-date business and legal news and analysis relating to hospitals and health systems. Articles are geared toward high-level hospital leaders, and work to provide valuable information, including hospital and health system news, best practices and legal guidance specifically for these decision-makers. Each issue of Becker's Hospital Review reaches more than 18,000 people, primarily acute care hospital CEOs, CFOs, and CIOs.