matchbox American Kitchen + Spirit will soon expand its American-style cuisine into the Florida market with a first-in-state location at Sawgrass Mills. Established in Washington, D.C., matchbox will unveil its freestanding restaurant during late March 2017 at the east end of The Colonnade Outlets at Sawgrass Mills adjacent to the Fashion Wing entrance.

“matchbox is excited to enter into the Florida restaurant landscape, serving our brand of quality casual dining for all to enjoy,” said Peter D’Amelio, Chief Executive Officer at matchboxfoodgroup. “Our American fare, served in a bright and modern setting, will be an attraction for Sawgrass Mills local shoppers and those from across the U.S. and abroad.”

Founded in 2003, matchbox has continued to serve diners an eclectic mix of American fare, including their signature mini burgers, salads, wood-fired pizzas and hearty entrees, plus a brunch menu and happy hour specials. Chefs use fresh quality ingredients to create innovative and delicious menu options available for lunch and dinner.

The new two-level restaurant will offer guests an industrial vibe with reclaimed wood, steel and brick as part of the décor. A square, wooden bar will be the focal point of the first floor, offering a variety of handcrafted cocktails, and diners will enjoy outdoor seating ideal for al fresco meals. The second floor will be complete with tables overlooking the bar area and large booths that provide a cozy space for group dining.

“matchbox will be a welcome addition to Sawgrass Mills’ unmatched retail mix, which includes a variety of established dining concepts with more to come,” said David Gott, general manager at Sawgrass Mills. “This will be another exclusive to Sawgrass Mills that will elevate our shopping experience.”