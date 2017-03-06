Sarbari enables Harbortouch merchants to streamline the entire purchasing process in the back office and realize considerable savings in both time and money every month.

Harbortouch, a leading national provider of point-of-sale (POS) systems and payment processing services, today announced a partnership with Sarbari, a cloud-based software provider for the restaurant and retail industries. Sarbari provides cloud-based purchasing and inventory control software applications that automatically generate purchase orders, resulting in significant increases in efficiency. This powerful tool enables merchants to streamline the entire purchasing process in the back office and realize considerable savings in both time and money every month. Through this partnership, Harbortouch will integrate the benefits of the Sarbari solution into the company’s POS offering.

“The entire Sarbari team is thrilled to be partnering with an innovative company like Harbortouch,” said Sebastian Serra, founder and CEO of Sarbari. “Their experience and expertise working with restaurants and retailers nationwide is well-known, and I’m confident that our solutions can deliver tremendous added value to the Harbortouch client base, and vice-versa.”

“One of our goals as a company is to work with other technology innovators to provide our customers with tools that complement the POS systems and payment processing services we’re delivering,” said Brian S. Jones, EVP, Sales and Marketing of Harbortouch. “Sarbari fits the bill perfectly, and Harbortouch customers that utilize both products will see results they can measure and improve upon every month.”

The partnership between Harbortouch and Sarbari will allow restaurant operators, retailers and other business owners to further embrace cloud-based technology, and help them more effectively manage, and improve, the often-slim profit margins that plague many independent business operations. The integration planned between Sarbari’s cloud-based software and Harbortouch’s POS system will be the first of its kind in the restaurant and retail industry.

For more information, please visit http://www.sarbari.com/harbortouch.

About Harbortouch

Harbortouch Payments, LLC is a leading business technology company and pioneer of the POS-as-a-Service business model, having served over 300,000 merchants in 17 years in business and currently processing more than $12 billion annually. The company offers a revolutionary free equipment program that delivers best-in-class POS systems with no up-front costs, including state-of-the-art hardware, premium software, custom programming, professional installation, onsite training and 24/7 support. A six-time Inc. 500/5000 honoree and recipient of numerous industry awards, Harbortouch has been widely recognized for its innovative and disruptive POS and payment solutions. For additional information, visit http://www.harbortouch.com.

About Sarbari

Sarbari provides easy-to-use, cloud-based purchasing software, with a mobile app coming later in 2017, to help business operators streamline their entire purchasing process and significantly improve their operating efficiency in the back-of-the-house or back office. As a result of improving their operating efficiency, business operators see immediate time and cost savings they can measure every month. To learn more, visit Sarbari.com or follow @Sarbari.