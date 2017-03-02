Dexcom Inc. Presents DiabetesSisters’ Weekend for Women Conference

October 13-15, 2017 Alexandria, VA The goal of the Weekend for Women Conference is to educate, inspire, and empower women’s views of their diabetes so they can live full, happy lives with the disease.

DiabetesSisters is pleased to announce open registration for the 2017 Weekend for Women Conference in Alexandria, VA, on October 13-25, 2017. The Conference, a revolutionary weekend event designed to support, educate and empower women living with diabetes, is partnering with The Diabetes Collective to expand programming and reach more people living with diabetes. The goal of the event is to provide diabetes education and support in a safe, non-judgement environment. Professional speakers and facilitators are highly versed in diabetes and focus on living well with diabetes. This year’s faculty includes Nicole Bereolos, PhD, MPH, CDE, Rhonda Merwin, PhD, Gary Scheiner, MS, CDE, Kerri Sparling (sponsored by Tandem), and Susan Weiner, MS, RDN, CDE, CDN.

The weekend, presented by Dexcom Inc., is open to all people living with diabetes – pre-diabetes, type 1, type 2, gestational, LADA – as well as their loved ones. Attendees can attend educational sessions on gender-specific topics related to diabetes treatment and management including pregnancy, eating disorders and anxiety, engage with others living successfully with diabetes, receive unbiased information on the emergence of new equipment, and learn new tactics for improving their mental and physical health.

Four tracks will be available for attendees, each guaranteed to provide education, support and networking.



General Education – open to all participants. Sessions include technology, nutrition, mindful eating, glycemic index, exercise, and heart health.

Women-only Track - open to women registering for the Weekend for Women conference. Sessions include pregnancy, disordered eating, anxiety and depression, and balancing the many roles of being a woman living with diabetes.

Diabetes UnConference Track - open to men and women living with diabetes. This track is led by facilitators living with diabetes and encourages open conversation from all participants. Attendees create the agenda based on topics they wish to discuss.

Partner Track - open to all partners of people living with diabetes. This track will combine education about diabetes, along with open conversations based on topics the attendees choose.

“The goal of the Weekend for Women Conference is to educate, inspire, and empower women’s views of their diabetes so they can live full, happy lives with the disease. Since the first Conference in May 2010, it has become the premier forum for women with diabetes,” said Anna Norton, CEO at DiabetesSisters.

The early bird rate for the weekend conference is $149, and includes sessions based on the track you choose, most meals, and keynote addresses. For more information and to register, please visit: https://diabetessisters.org/2017-weekend-women-conference

About DiabetesSisters

A 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, DiabetesSisters is the only organization worldwide focusing exclusively on women living with diabetes. Our mission is to improve the health and quality of life of women living with and at-risk of developing diabetes and to advocate on their behalf. DiabetesSisters has a 13,000+ member peer network that united women with diabetes to support, educate and advocate. Signature programs include monthly peer support meetings (PODS Meetups); the Life Class Webinar Series and online blogs, forums, and expert resources; and conferences throughout the U.S. For more information, visit http://www.diabetessisters.org