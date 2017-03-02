Barbara Meili, chair of the New York Entertainment and Media Practice of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, has been listed as one of Cablefax’s 2017 Top Lawyers. According to Cablefax, Top Lawyers are recognized for their incredible legal minds and for being “sober counsel in an increasingly chaotic business environment.”

Meili represents clients in the U.S. broadcast and cable industries. She counsels clients in virtually all aspects of license and distribution arrangements, merger and acquisition activity and regulatory issues. She also provides general corporate representation of clients in connection with purchases of programming entities.

She was honored as one of Cablefax’s “Most Powerful Women in Cable” in 2013, and has been listed as a Best Lawyer in America for Corporate Law from 2005-2017. She is a member of the American Bar Association, is a member of the Committee on Telecommunications Law for the Association of the Bar of the City of New York, and is a member of Women in Cable & Telecommunications.

Cablefax will honor the 2017 Top Lawyers at a dinner on March 22, 2017, at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C.

About Greenberg Traurig’s Entertainment & Media Practice

With offices situated in the centers of the entertainment industry, Greenberg Traurig has established a highly experienced, international multidisciplinary entertainment and media practice. The Greenberg Traurig Entertainment & Media Practice focuses on the music, motion picture, television, sports, Internet, digital media, publishing and theater industries. The team has access to key players in the entertainment industry and provides clients with the business-oriented and dedicated counsel needed to thrive in today’s multidiscipline, multimedia entertainment marketplace. The entertainment and media attorneys have consistently been ranked by The Hollywood Reporter’s “Power Lawyers”, Variety’s “Dealmakers Impact Report” and “Legal Impact Report”, Billboard’s “Power Lawyers,” The Best Lawyers in America, Chambers USA Guide and Super Lawyers.

About Greenberg Traurig

Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GTLaw) has more than 2,000 attorneys in 38 offices in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East and is celebrating its 50th anniversary. One firm worldwide, GTLaw has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, was named the second largest firm in the U.S. by Law360 in 2016, and among the Top 20 on the 2016 Am Law Global 100. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com Twitter: @GT_Law.