Purely Pinole™, the first brand to introduce the ancient Aztec power food pinole (pih-nol) to the U.S., is pleased to announce the launch of Purely Pinole Grab & Go Snack Cups. The new line will debut at Natural Products Expo West, the industry’s largest food and beverage show held in Anaheim, CA March 10-12 (Booth #9634).

Created by the Aztecs more than 500 years ago for energy and endurance, pinole is made from a rare variety of ancient purple maize (roasted for rich, nutty flavor), chocolatey cacao, and hints of cinnamon. A nutritional powerhouse, Purely Pinole helps consumers get more out of breakfast by providing a great source of antioxidants, protein, fiber, and whole grains in every serving, while also being non-GMO, gluten free, and low in sugar.

Purely Pinole Grab & Go Cups will be available in four delicious flavors: Chocolate Mocha, Maqui Berry+Coconut+Almond, Berry Boost, and Brown Sugar+Cinnamon, and make enjoying pinole on the go even easier.

“We wanted to provide an option for our customers who have a busy lifestyle but also demand real food that is both nutritious and tasty,” says Angela Palmieri, co-founder of Native State Foods, the manufacturer of Purely Pinole. “These cups are perfect for a quick power breakfast or a delicious snack."

Co-founder Claudio Ochoa agrees, “Our Grab & Go Cups are great after a workout or to take to the office. Pinole works a lot harder for you than other breakfast options and delivers everything you need to power your day.”

About Native State Foods

Native State Foods is the first company to introduce pinole to the U.S. through its Purely Pinole brand of breakfast and snacking products. Our mission is to provide better food for people and the planet by putting real nutrition back into the hands of consumers. The company is a proud member of 1% for the Planet, a global movement of companies donating at least 1% of annual revenues to environmental organizations worldwide.

Purely Pinole is available at retailers including Wegmans, Sprouts, and Whole Foods as well as online at Amazon, Thrive Market, and http://www.PurelyPinole.com.