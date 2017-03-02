JX Peterbilt Receives Peterbilt Best in Class Award

JX Peterbilt receives Best in Class award from Peterbilt Motors Company. "Being named by Peterbilt as one of the top dealers in North America is a huge compliment,” says Jorgensen. “We are extremely pleased to be repeatedly listed among other very respected names in our industry."

JX Peterbilt was recognized by Peterbilt Motors Company with a Best in Class award at the annual Peterbilt dealer meeting held in Dallas. Eric Jorgensen, President & CEO of JX Enterprises, represented JX at the two-day meeting and accepted the awards.

“Being named by Peterbilt as one of the top dealers in North America is a huge compliment,” says Jorgensen. “We are extremely pleased to be repeatedly listed among other very respected names in our industry.”

The Best in Class award is given to Peterbilt dealer organizations that have demonstrated outstanding performance in all aspects of the Standards of Excellence program and the Peterbilt dealer rankings. A dealer organization must also have at least one location receive a Platinum Oval award to qualify as a Best in Class award candidate.

At this year’s meeting, Peterbilt recognized more than a dozen of their top-performing North American dealer groups with a Best in Class award and several individual medium- and heavy-duty Peterbilt dealerships with Platinum Oval awards.

For the second year in a row, JX Peterbilt - Grand Rapids was honored with a Peterbilt Platinum Oval award. This award is given to individual dealerships for outstanding performance in the Peterbilt Standards of Excellence program. Operating standards, facility, financial, and customer satisfaction all factor into the final score.

“It is great to be recognized by Peterbilt for the everyday efforts of our team. It confirms, for our entire group, that the little things we do, the extra effort we make, really does make a difference, and people do notice,” says Larry Raspor, General Manager of JX Peterbilt - Grand Rapids.

According to Raspor, JX Peterbilt - Grand Rapids stands apart from its competitors because of his team’s genuine commitment to customers and their focus on doing what is best for each customer’s situation.

“We look at each customer from all angles and focus on creating a long-term relationship,” says Raspor.

Over the last year, JX managers and staff were especially committed to meeting and exceeding customer expectations by responding quickly and efficiently, all while supplying a high level of service.

“Our main goal is always to do the best we can to support our customer in every situation. To fill their needs and wow them, when we can,” says Raspor. To keep the momentum going, Raspor says, they will focus on the same goal, to support their customers as best as possible.

“Customer needs are ever changing, and we are continuously evolving by listening to the customer, expanding our training, and renewing our commitment to strengthen the support we offer.”

About JX

JX Enterprises is a family-owned, locally-operated group of more than 20 full-service truck dealerships and support services throughout the Midwest. JX Peterbilt, JX Truck Center, JX Financial, JX Leasing, JX Hino - Chicago, and Alltrux Capital are all subsidiaries. The company takes pride in its ability to support customers by providing transportation solutions to fit their long- and short-term goals. Founded in 1970, JX Enterprises is headquartered in Hartland, Wisconsin. Visit http://www.jxe.com to learn more.