Natasha L. Wilson of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has been selected by The Network Journal as one of its 2017 “25 Influential Black Women in Business.” Wilson is a shareholder in the firm’s Atlanta office and vice chair of the Atlanta Labor & Employment Practice.

“Natasha excels both in the legal field and in her ability to make a difference in the community,” said David Long-Daniels, co-chair of the firm’s Global Labor & Employment Practice as well as chair of the Atlanta Labor & Employment Practice. “Not only is she an outstanding attorney and litigator, but she is also a mentor to youth who desire to follow her legal path. Our clients know her for her ability to perform and produce results. Natasha is most deserving of this prestigious honor, and on behalf of the firm, I congratulate her on this achievement.”

The Network Journal notes that the 25 honorees selected are women in corporate and community leadership whose professional achievements have significantly impacted an industry or profession, and who also have made an important contribution to their community.

Wilson focuses her practice on labor and employment law and devotes her legal practice to representing management in all aspects of employment law, from prevention and compliance issues to arbitration and litigation. She has litigated a wide variety of employment issues on the federal, state, and local levels before courts and administrative agencies. Several publications and organizations have recognized her over the years. Recent honors include recognition as one of the “Top 50 Female Lawyers in Georgia in 2017” by Super Lawyers magazine.

Wilson dedicates her time and resources as a board member to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta. Her charitable giving extends beyond formal board memberships to informal monthly volunteerism efforts to support organizations like Families First and Thomasville Heights Elementary School, one of the lowest performing schools in the state of Georgia.

