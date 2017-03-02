Juniper Systems and Partners to Attend CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2017

CONEXPO-CON_AGG-2017-Email_01.jpg “This conference is a great opportunity to share what Juniper Systems devices and software can do for the construction industry."

March 7-11 Juniper Systems will be exhibiting its rugged handhelds and sub-meter GPS receivers at the CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada in booth number B92228. On display will be the new Mesa 2 Rugged Tablet, CT5 Rugged Smartphone, CT7G Rugged Tablet, and Geode Real-time Sub-meter GPS Receiver, among other devices available for purchase.

“This conference is a great opportunity to share what Juniper Systems devices and software can do for the construction industry,” said John Florio, Sales Account Manager. “Our whole team at Juniper Systems is incredibly passionate about creating quality products, I just have the fun job of showing them off.”

The new Mesa 2 Rugged Tablet on display is designed for extreme environments. Running on Windows 10 and Android operating systems, it has the computing power necessary for all types of construction and BIM jobs. Added to the M2 Dock, it has the ability work as an office computing solution. For Android users, the new CT5 Rugged Smartphone and CT7G Rugged Tablet provide a bright display with all day battery life in IP68 water and dustproof housing. Juniper Systems will also be displaying the new Geode Real-Time Sub-meter GPS Receiver, designed to provide precise mapping data for multiple platforms.

CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2017 will host over 2,500 exhibitors with 130,000 planned attendees including contractors, dealers, distributors, service providers, engineers, producers, and municipalities, among others.

Joining Juniper Systems at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2017 will be several of Juniper Systems’ partners including Geomax/AGL, Hemisphere, Laser Technology, Pro-Dig™, Septentrio, and Topcon Positioning Systems. Each of these companies implement Juniper Systems’ products into their own solution for market-specific applications. To learn more about these partners’ unique solutions, read Juniper Systems’ recent blog post about the partners attending the tradeshow at http://bit.ly/2mewPfF.

About Juniper Systems:

Based out of Logan, UT, USA and Birmingham, UK Juniper Systems designs and manufactures rugged handheld computers and provides field data collection solutions for use in extreme environments. Since 1993, Juniper Systems has provided innovative mobile technology to natural resources, public works, geomatics, agriculture, industrial, and military markets. For more information on Juniper Systems products, please visit http://www.junipersys.com.

###