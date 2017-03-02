Cybereason Hires Andy Byron as Chief Revenue Officer

Cybereason, developers of the most effective Total Endpoint Protection Platform including EDR & Next-Gen AV, today named Andy Byron chief revenue officer. Byron will lead Cybereason’s global sales team in the Americas and EMEA, including sales engineering and sales operations.

Byron brings to Cybereason more than 15 years of experience working in the technology and cybersecurity industry with many large and small high growth software companies. Most recently, Byron spent three years at unified communications platform company Fuze, where he served as President and COO. Previously, he served as Fuze’s chief revenue officer and oversaw growth of more than 300 percent.

Prior to Fuze, Byron served as vice president of global sales at high-growth identity and access management company Aveksa. During his tenure at Aveksa, the company was successfully acquired by RSA/EMC. Before Aveksa, Byron served as vice president of sales at BladeLogic during the company’s successful IPO. BladeLogic was eventually acquired by BMC Software for nearly $900 million. He ran North American and European sales for BMC after the acquisition.

“I am thrilled to name Andy Byron as Cybereason’s Chief Revenue Officer as we hire the cybersecurity industry’s most talented people. Recently, Cybereason added technology and cybersecurity industry titans Sam Curry and Mike Volpe to our senior management team. Andy is the perfect leader for our sales team and he will oversee our growth as demand for Cybereason’s award-winning Total Endpoint Protection Platform continues to surge,” said Lior Div, CEO and co-founder, Cybereason.

“I am excited to be part of the team at Cybereason as we are sitting on an opportunity that no other endpoint protection enterprise can lay claim to. Today, our world class technology solutions are already helping many of the largest companies in the world stay ahead of adversaries, eliminating many risks in a connected and evolving world. It is literally full speed ahead for Cybereason and a time for our company to take advantage of the demand for our award-winning products,” said Byron.

“In the past year, we have experienced hyper growth, doubled our workforce and continue to win new customers because our total endpoint protection platform further reduces the advantage hackers have in today’s digitally, connected world,” Div added.

“Andy is a great addition for Cybereason,” said Izhar Armony, a general partner at Charles River Ventures and a Cybereason board member. “He built winning go-to-market teams at some amazing growth companies and we are excited about what he can bring to the table at Cybereason.”

Cybereason has received many awards and accolades since its founding. Recently, Cybereason was the only cybersecurity company named to Built in Boston’s 2017 ‘50 Watch’ list. Cybereason was recently named the ‘2017 Most Innovative Cybersecurity Company’ by the Cyber Excellence Awards. Cyber Defense Magazine named Cybereason 'The Hot Company in Incident Response' for 2017 and its Total Endpoint Protection Platform was named 'The Cutting Endpoint Security Solution for 2017.’' CEO Lior Div was a 2016 EY Entrepreneur of the Year New England Finalist. Computer Reseller News recognized Cybereason for having one of the 16 ‘hottest’ products launched at Black Hat 2016. And Dark Reading named the company one of the ‘20 Cyber Security Startups to Watch in 2016.’

About Cybereason:

Cybereason is the leader in endpoint protection, offering endpoint detection and response, next-generation antivirus, and managed monitoring services. Founded by elite intelligence professionals born and bred in offense-first hunting, Cybereason gives enterprises the upper hand over cyber adversaries. The Cybereason platform is powered by a custom-built in-memory graph, the only truly automated hunting engine anywhere. It detects behavioral patterns across every endpoint and surfaces malicious operations in an exceptionally user-friendly interface. Cybereason is privately held and headquartered in Boston with offices in London, Tel Aviv, and Tokyo.

