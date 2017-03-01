California Proton Treatment Center, LLC (“CPTC” or “the Company”), a technologically-advanced cancer treatment center doing business as Scripps Proton Therapy Center, today announced that it will continue to offer exceptional cutting edge radiation treatment to patients at its facility in Mira Mesa as it undergoes a corporate restructuring process. CPTC has filed court papers initiating the reorganization, and has arranged $16 million in financing to fund its operations throughout the transition.

“CPTC will continue to operate at the very highest quality with the current team of physicians, nurses, medical technicians, and clinical staff,” said Jette Campbell, Chief Restructuring Officer at CPTC and a Partner at Carl Marks Advisors. “This restructuring will allow the Company to create an improved regional facility for use by a wide range of healthcare providers in the area. Our doors will remain open to administer highly-specialized cancer therapies, and a Patient Ombudsman will ensure that our transition to a new organizational framework won’t affect patients or staff.”

Dr. Carl Rossi, the Medical Director at the facility added, “We believe this restructuring will enhance our operations and allow us to administer our advanced proton therapy care to a wider spectrum of patients.”

CPTC offers precise radiation therapy for cancerous tumors and certain non-cancerous conditions. Proton therapy targets tumors with charged particles, which minimizes or eliminates radiation exposure to normal healthy tissue compared with other available radiotherapy technologies. The center opened in February 2014 and currently operates with state of the art pencil-beam scanning technology, advanced imaging services and a team of the most experienced proton therapy experts.

Please visit http://www.cptcprotons.com for additional information about CPTC. More details on the restructuring process can be found at http://www.deb.uscourts.gov.

Media Contact:

Doug Allen

Stanton

DAllen(at)StantonPRM(dot)com

(646) 502-3530

CPTC Contacts:

Jette Campbell

jcampbell(dot)carlmarks(dot)com

(704) 714-1244

Luke Goetz

lgoetz(at)carlmarks(dot)com

(949) 436-8025