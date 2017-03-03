Rhino Linings Maintains Spot on Graco Top 20 List. We continue to earn our spot on this list because we don’t stop at providing access to Graco’s state-of-the-art equipment. Our technical support staff ensures that our customers have the training and knowledge they need to be successful.

Rhino Linings Corporation (http://www.rhinolinings.com), a global leader in the manufacturing and distribution of spray-on protective linings, coatings, and foams, has been announced as one of Graco’s 2016 Top 20 Distributors for foam and polyurea equipment, maintaining their longstanding rank on this distinguished list.

Graco Inc. is a recognized leader in the manufacturing of fluid handling equipment systems that are used to install Rhino Linings® protective coatings, linings and spray foam insulations. The 2016 Top Distributors were selected based on their total equipment purchases during the year.

“Achieving this distinction serves to highlight our commitment to high quality equipment and products,” says Pierre Gagnon, President and CEO of Rhino Linings Corporation, “but we continue to earn our spot on this list because we don’t stop at providing access to Graco’s state-of-the-art equipment. Our technical support staff ensures that our customers have the training and knowledge they need to be successful.”

Rhino Linings Corporation, established in 1988 and headquartered in San Diego, California, is a privately-held corporation and world leader in protective coatings and linings. Products manufactured and distributed by Rhino Linings Corporation include polyurethane, polyaspartic and epoxy coatings, concrete coatings, spray foam insulation and sealants, and interior and exterior stucco.

Rhino Linings Corporation has a global retail and industrial applicator network consisting of more than 2,000 independently owned and operated businesses in almost 80 countries. For more information about Rhino Linings, or to purchase Rhino Linings chemicals or Graco equipment, call 858-450-0441, or visit (http://www.rhinolinings.com).