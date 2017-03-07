Savannah Dental Solutions

Temporomandibular joint disease, or TMJ, is a serious and progressive disease that can cause a variety of symptoms. Over time, TMJ can permanently damage the jaw joint and its supporting structures, but it can be halted or even reversed with proper diagnosis and treatment. For March, Savannah Dental Solutions is offering a complimentary TMJ consultation.

What Is TMJ?

TMJ is a misalignment of the complex temporomandibular joint. While the joint normally operates smoothly, like a sliding hinge, TMJ causes pain and difficulty with movement. TMJ sometimes occurs after trauma to the jaw, but its root cause is most often unclear.

TMJ creates a structural misalignment of the teeth. During chewing, the jaw is pulled further out of alignment in an attempt to balance the bite. This causes immense pressure in the joint capsule, leading to the hallmark pain, pops, and clicks experienced by TMJ sufferers.

Symptoms of TMJ

Everyone experiences TMJ in a different way. Nonetheless, most people with the disease experience a few of the most common symptoms:



Jaw pain

Clicking, popping, or grating sounds in the jaw

Difficulty chewing

Jaw lockup

Pain in the ear, head, or face

TMJ Treatments

TMJ treatments focus on relaxing the jaw and realigning the bite. Mild cases might require only home remedies, while more complex cases generally require in-office procedures. Common treatment options include, but are not limited to:



Purposeful relaxation

Ice packs

Medications

Orthotics

Physical therapy

Functional reconstruction

About Savannah Dental Solutions

Married dentists Chad and Alexandra Schnabel welcome new patients to Savannah Dental Solutions. From caring children’s dentistry to high-tech cosmetic procedures and even full-mouth reconstruction, they blend the latest technology with traditional customer-oriented values. Those who are ready to start their journey to better oral health can visit Savannah Dental Solutions at 9A Medical Arts Center, Savannah, GA 31405. Call (912) 354-1366 for more information, or go to http://savannahdentalsolutions.com/.