USHIO PiCOEXPLORER PAS-110 Ushio will showcase products and future technology utilizing patent pending Silicone Optical Technology™, a unique optical technology that enables high sensitive detector, and photofunctionalization treatment.

Established in 1964, USHIO Inc. is a leading manufacturer of light sources such as lamps, lasers, and LEDs, in a broad range from ultraviolet to visible to infrared wavelengths, as well as optical equipment and cinema-related products that incorporate these light sources. It also makes products in the electronics field (such as semiconductors, flat panel displays and electronic components) and in the visual imaging field (including digital projectors and lighting). Many of these products enjoy dominant market shares. In recent years, USHIO has undertaken business in the life science area, such as the medical and the environmental fields.

USHIO will exhibit and demonstrate the handheld, light weight, and economical, PiCOEXPLORER™ photo-absorbance sensor (PAS), at Pittcon 2017, USHIO booth number 4247. In addition, Ushio will showcase products and future technology utilizing patent pending Silicone Optical Technology™, a unique optical technology that enables high sensitive detector, and photofunctionalization treatment. The showcase products include the Laser Induced Fluorimeter (LIF), a compact unit that provides high sensitivity into the sub-nano molar range. The LIF is a blue laser model for the DNA related market. In addition, the Remote Monitoring unit/ LIF and Luminescence are very suitable for cloud based data monitoring and handling. Ushio will conduct demonstrations of this exciting technology at the booth, reading the measured data taken by the LIF and project on a lap top computer and on the attendee’s smartphone by reading a QR code. The conference will be held on March 5 through March 9, 2017, at the McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois.

The PiCOEXPLORER PAS-110 is a compact laboratory research device that dramatically improves the efficiency of experiments in seconds in just 3 easy steps. The PiCOEXPLORER can be easily controlled by a smartphone or tablet mobile device. This analytical tool allows for quick concentration measurement and detection of protein, nitrite ion concentration, heavy metals, endocrine disruptors, and DNA through colorimetric assays or reagents.

The PiCOEXPLORER enables concentration measurement and analysis of a sample in an unopened PCR tube, and thus, does not require use of a pipette. In addition, it incorporates a communication function that allows the user to operate PiCOEXPLORER via a smartphone or tablet. Measurements can be saved in the application and/or uploaded to a computer. Therefore, the PiCOEXPLORER can greatly reduce both the time and the labor required for measurements, making it a great contribution to improve laboratory efficiency. For more information about the USHIO PiCOEXPLORER PAS-110, visit http://www.USHIO.com or call 800.838.7446.

About Ushio America, Inc.

Ushio America, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of Specialty and General Illumination lighting solutions based in Cypress, California. Established in 1967 as a subsidiary of Ushio, Inc., in Tokyo, Japan, USHIO now carries over 2,500 General Lighting and Specialty products. These Lighting-Edge Technologies™ are provided to a variety of industries such as general illumination, audio-visual, photographic, stage, studio and television, semiconductor, printed circuit, video projection, cinema, UV curing, germicidal, horticulture, graphic arts, flashlight, scientific, medical, dental, ophthalmic, infra-red heating, and many others. For more information, visit http://www.USHIO.com.

###