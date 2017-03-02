Dignity Health named Dr. Paul Gilbert the new Facility Medical Director of the Dignity Health Arizona General Hospital Emergency Room – Mesa. The facility is licensed under Dignity Health Arizona General Hospital, located in the West Valley.

“Dr. Gilbert is an excellent physician and will ensure our freestanding emergency room continues to deliver the highest quality care to Mesa and the surrounding communities,” said Robert “Bob” Honeycutt, President and CEO of Dignity Health Arizona General Hospital.

Dr. Gilbert received his medical degree from Wayne State School of Medicine in Detroit, MI. He then completed his residency in emergency medicine at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Prior to joining Dignity Health Arizona General Hospital Emergency Room, Dr. Gilbert served as an emergency physician at Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood, AZ, Sedona Medical Center in Sedona, and Cobre Valley Medical Center in Globe, AZ. Additionally, Dr. Gilbert has served as the Medical Director of the Emergency Department at Payson Regional Medical Center in Payson, AZ. He is board-certified in emergency medicine and has over 15 years of clinical experience.

The Dignity Health Arizona General Hospital Emergency Room is a full-service emergency room, licensed by the state, and open 24-7. The Mesa facility is staffed by board-certified physicians, emergency trained registered nurses and radiology technologists and equipped with a full radiology suite and an accredited laboratory. Additionally the emergency room has full access to Dignity Health’s network of physicians and specialists.

The Dignity Health Arizona General Hospital Emergency Room in Mesa is located at 1833 N. Power Rd., Mesa, AZ 85205. For more information, visit azgeneraler.com.

About Dignity Health, Arizona Service Area

Dignity Health in Arizona includes five outstanding hospitals – Chandler Regional Medical Center, Mercy Gilbert Medical Center, St. Joseph’s Hospital and Medical Center, which includes Barrow Neurological Institute, St. Joseph's Westgate Hospital and Arizona General Hospital. From this foundation, Dignity Health in Arizona has expanded into a comprehensive health care system, which includes imaging centers, clinics, specialty hospitals, urgent cares, insurance providers, an accountable care organization and other clinical partnerships. The Dignity Health Medical Group includes more than 40 practices and covers a wide range of specialties. Dignity Health in Arizona is part of Dignity Health, one of the nation’s largest health care systems. For more information, please visit http://www.dignityhealth.org/arizona.

About Adeptus Health Inc.

Adeptus Health (NYSE: ADPT) is a leading patient-centered healthcare organization expanding access to the highest quality emergency medical care through its network of freestanding emergency rooms and partnerships with premier healthcare providers. Adeptus Health owns and operates First Choice Emergency Room, the nation's largest and oldest network of freestanding emergency rooms and owns and/or operates facilities in partnership with Texas Health Resources in Texas, UCHealth in Colorado, Dignity Health in Arizona, Ochsner Health System in Louisiana and Mount Carmel Health System in Ohio. All Adeptus Health freestanding facilities are fully equipped emergency rooms with a complete radiology suite of diagnostic technology, on-site laboratory, and staffed with board-certified physicians and emergency trained registered nurses. For the last four years, Adeptus Health has exceeded the 95th percentile in patent satisfaction according to patient feedback collected nationwide by Press Ganey Associates Inc. Adeptus Health also was named a 2016 Best Workplaces in Healthcare by Great Place to Work® and Fortune Magazine. For more information please visit adhc.com.

About Dignity Health Arizona General Hospital

Dignity Health Arizona General Hospital is a full-service healthcare facility, licensed by the state as a general hospital. Spanning 39,000-square-feet, the hospital has inpatient rooms, two state-of-the-art operating rooms - for inpatient and outpatient surgical procedures, an emergency department, a high-complexity laboratory and a full radiology suite offering the latest technologies. Furthermore, patients have full access to the Dignity Health area facilities and physicians, and the hospital provides Phoenix-area residents with 24/7 access to emergency medical care. Dignity Health Arizona General Hospital Emergency Room is a fully-equipped off-campus emergency department, located within the community to bring a greatly needed access point to emergency medical care. For more information, visit azgeneraler.com.