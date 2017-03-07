James Van Praagh announces 4 city Tour this spring in Atlanta & Florida.
(PRWEB) March 07, 2017
World Renowned Spiritual Medium, Master Teacher and #1 New York Times Best-Selling author of over 12 books including his most recent book release THE POWER OF LOVE; James Van Praagh is considered the pioneer of the mediumship movement throughout the world, and has been recognized as one of the most accurate spiritual mediums working today. His messages have brought solace, peace, spiritual insights and he has changed the views of millions on both life and death.
James is returning to the Southeast for a 4 city, 6 event 2017 Spring Tour:
APRIL 28th, 2017 at: 7:30pm
Unity Atlanta Church
Norcross, GA
https://tickets.brightstarevents.com/event/james-van-praagh-live-in-atlanta7539521
APRIL 29th, 2017 at: 10:00am-5:30pm
James Van Praagh 1 Day Workshop in Atlanta
Unity Atlanta Church
Norcross, GA
https://tickets.brightstarevents.com/event/james-van-praagh-live-in-atlanta75395211225283
APRIL 30th, 2017 at: 7:00pm
The Palladium Theater at St. Petersburg College
St. Petersburg, FL
http://www.mypalladium.org/james-van-praagh-messages-beyond/
MAY 1st, 2017 at: 7:00pm
First Unity Spiritual Campus
St. Petersburg, FL
https://tickets.brightstarevents.com/event/james-van-praagh-live-in-stpete
MAY 3rd, 2017 at: 7:00pm
Unity Church of Jacksonville
Jacksonville, FL
https://tickets.brightstarevents.com/event/james-van-praagh-live-in-Jacksonville0503
MAY 4th, 2017 at: 7:00pm
Unity Church of Jacksonville
Jacksonville, FL
https://tickets.brightstarevents.com/event/james-van-praagh-live-in-jacksonville05039194558
MAY 6th, 2017 at: 7:00pm
Unity on the Bay Miami
Miami, FL
https://tickets.brightstarevents.com/event/james-van-praagh-live-in-miami
About James Van Praagh:
James has appeared on National radio and Television show including OPRAH, LARRY KING LIVE, DR. PHIL, 48 HOURS, THE VIEW, JOY BEHAR SHOW, CHELSEA LATELY, A&E BIOGRAPHY, THE DOCTORS and many more. James was the host of this own nationally syndicated show BEYOND, seen in markets around the world. He recently was the creator and executive producer of CBS’s long running series THE GHOST WHISPERER, starring Jennifer Love Hewitt. He can currently be heard on his weekly radio shows on Hay House Radio & UBN/iHeart.
During James' live events, he will communicate with the Spirit World transmitting the information he receives to random audience members with specific messages from loved ones with memories, evidential details, and Love! His shows are extraordinarily popular, so get tickets while they are still available.
James Van Praagh's Website:
http://www.vanpraagh.com
James Van Praagh's Highlight Video Reel:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hNtTlUir4KA