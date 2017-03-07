James Van Praagh 2017 Spring Tour James Van Praagh announces 4 city Tour this spring in Atlanta & Florida.

World Renowned Spiritual Medium, Master Teacher and #1 New York Times Best-Selling author of over 12 books including his most recent book release THE POWER OF LOVE; James Van Praagh is considered the pioneer of the mediumship movement throughout the world, and has been recognized as one of the most accurate spiritual mediums working today. His messages have brought solace, peace, spiritual insights and he has changed the views of millions on both life and death.

James is returning to the Southeast for a 4 city, 6 event 2017 Spring Tour:

APRIL 28th, 2017 at: 7:30pm

Unity Atlanta Church

Norcross, GA

https://tickets.brightstarevents.com/event/james-van-praagh-live-in-atlanta7539521

APRIL 29th, 2017 at: 10:00am-5:30pm

James Van Praagh 1 Day Workshop in Atlanta

Unity Atlanta Church

Norcross, GA

https://tickets.brightstarevents.com/event/james-van-praagh-live-in-atlanta75395211225283

APRIL 30th, 2017 at: 7:00pm

The Palladium Theater at St. Petersburg College

St. Petersburg, FL

http://www.mypalladium.org/james-van-praagh-messages-beyond/

MAY 1st, 2017 at: 7:00pm

First Unity Spiritual Campus

St. Petersburg, FL

https://tickets.brightstarevents.com/event/james-van-praagh-live-in-stpete

MAY 3rd, 2017 at: 7:00pm

Unity Church of Jacksonville

Jacksonville, FL

https://tickets.brightstarevents.com/event/james-van-praagh-live-in-Jacksonville0503

MAY 4th, 2017 at: 7:00pm

Unity Church of Jacksonville

Jacksonville, FL

https://tickets.brightstarevents.com/event/james-van-praagh-live-in-jacksonville05039194558

MAY 6th, 2017 at: 7:00pm

Unity on the Bay Miami

Miami, FL

https://tickets.brightstarevents.com/event/james-van-praagh-live-in-miami

About James Van Praagh:

James has appeared on National radio and Television show including OPRAH, LARRY KING LIVE, DR. PHIL, 48 HOURS, THE VIEW, JOY BEHAR SHOW, CHELSEA LATELY, A&E BIOGRAPHY, THE DOCTORS and many more. James was the host of this own nationally syndicated show BEYOND, seen in markets around the world. He recently was the creator and executive producer of CBS’s long running series THE GHOST WHISPERER, starring Jennifer Love Hewitt. He can currently be heard on his weekly radio shows on Hay House Radio & UBN/iHeart.

During James' live events, he will communicate with the Spirit World transmitting the information he receives to random audience members with specific messages from loved ones with memories, evidential details, and Love! His shows are extraordinarily popular, so get tickets while they are still available.

James Van Praagh's Website:

http://www.vanpraagh.com

James Van Praagh's Highlight Video Reel:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hNtTlUir4KA