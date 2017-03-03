IT Glue Acquires Documentation Platform Monkey Box

IT Glue™, the world’s fastest-growing documentation platform, is excited to announce the acquisition of Monkey Box - a documentation platform servicing a boutique MSP market. The strategic acquisition includes the placement of Monkey Box founder and CEO, Luis Giraldo, as IT Glue’s new VP, Product, effective March 1st, 2017.

Having developed around the same time, both Monkey Box and IT Glue were designed to fill a critical technology gap for IT companies by providing a secure documentation platform focused on creating safeguards, efficiencies and best practices. The acquisition of Monkey Box marks the latest in a series of strategic investments and acquisitions made by IT Glue and its founder and CEO, Chris Day.

“I’m thrilled to have Luis Giraldo join the IT Glue executive leadership team,” says Day. “As an MSP industry veteran with rich experience in both documentation and software-as-a-service, Luis brings valuable expertise to IT Glue’s product development and company as a whole.”

“Joining the #GlueCrew is a huge honour for me,” says Giraldo. “As a now-former competitor, I can confidently say that IT Glue’s product is in a class of its own and I’m absolutely thrilled to be coming on board to help take it to the next level while offering Monkey Box clients a superior option for their documentation needs.”

For more information about IT Glue, including features, integrations and pricing, visit itglue.com.

About IT Glue

Founded in 2013 by Chris Day, IT Glue offers a secure and flexible documentation platform that significantly increases the operating efficiency of MSPs by centralizing all documentation needs, resulting in quicker response time, increased control and higher margins. Integrated with dozens of technology partners, IT Glue services a growing list of 2,200 clients and 40,000 users globally.

Media Contact:

Holly Pateman

Director, Marketing, IT Glue

604-449-2991

Luis Giraldo

Founder and CEO, Monkey Box