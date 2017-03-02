HelloSign, the easiest way to electronically sign legally binding documents, announces today a suite of features designed to enable and set of more sophisticated eSignature processes. New features are available with both HelloSign and the HelloSign API and address the dynamic nature of document workflows with the addition of three key features: support for a variable number of signers, the ability to decline to sign and the option to reassign signing responsibilities (signer reassignment). These new capabilities represent HelloSign’s commitment to constant innovation and a deliberate focus on empowering businesses with a powerful and easy-to-use solution for signing and managing critical business agreements.

“The back and forth nature inherent to signing an agreement is critical to the bottom line of any business. If contracts don’t get signed, business slows to a halt,” says Neal O’Mara, CTO and co-founder of HelloSign. “This new suite of flexible features is designed to alleviate remediation inefficiencies while powering more advanced signing workflows. In addition, these features allow our customers to offer their users a better signing experience.”

With the introduction of Variable Signer functionality, a template can now automatically adjust to the number of signers needed to complete an agreement or transaction. This takes place directly in the HelloSign signature request without having to create new templates. For example, a standardized contract may require one signature in some instances, but several signatures for others. Prior to introducing the Variable Signer functionality, a sender needed to have different versions of their templates to accommodate a varying number of signers. With the added workflow flexibility that Variable Signers brings, requesters can reduce repetition and are assured that their templates will work regardless of the number of signatures needed.

The new Decline to Sign functionality allows recipients of a signature request to formally refuse to sign the agreement. If declined, the signer will be asked to fill in a “Reason for Decline” box to give insight to the requester. The Decline to Sign feature gives actionable insight to the requester as to why the document cannot be signed by the recipient while closing the communication loop between the signer and requester more accurately. The signature request is then canceled so as not to leave anything unnecessarily pending.

Signer Reassignment allows recipients of a signature request to delegate signing to someone else. For example, if someone receives a document to sign through HelloSign but is not authorized to sign on behalf of their company, they will have the ability to delegate signing to the correct person. The original recipient can do this by entering the name and email of the appropriate signer and then “reassign” the signature request directly from the signer view. Recipients can also reassign a signature request directly from the notification email from HelloSign that alerts them of a signature request.

Electronically signing with HelloSign eliminates the inconvenience of printing, scanning, and faxing or snail-mailing valuable documents. Businesses that use HelloSign also benefit from a faster turnaround time with contracts, reduction in signage errors and an increase in revenue. With features like team management tools, white labeling, templates, transparent pricing and more, HelloSign makes it easy for businesses to utilize eSignatures. All documents signed through HelloSign are legally binding under the 2000 U.S. Electronic Signature in Global and National Commerce Act (ESIGN), Uniform Electronic Transactions Act (UETA) and eIDAS. Data passed through HelloSign stays secure with SSL encryption and world-class server infrastructure.

Availability



Variable Signer functionality is currently available for Enterprise plan holders and API plan holders of the Gold level or above.

Decline to Sign functionality is currently available for any HelloSign or HelloSign API plan at no additional cost.

Signer Reassignment functionality is coming soon for Enterprise plan holders as well as API plans of the Gold level or above.

About HelloSign

HelloSign, the product leader in the eSignature space, makes it simple for businesses to offer fast, secure, and legally binding eSignatures to their customers through both a user-friendly web application and a developer-focused API. Trusted by millions of users, HelloSign is bringing the tradition and security of pen and paper signatures to the digital world for uninterrupted workflow. For more information see http://www.hellosign.com and follow HelloSign on Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+ and Facebook.