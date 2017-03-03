New Roseland Community Hospital’s President & CEO Tim Egan Honored

The Chicago Healthcare Executives Forum (CHEF) honored New Roseland Community Hospital (RCH) President & CEO Tim Egan with the 2016 American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE) Regents Healthcare Leadership Award on Tuesday, February 28, 2017. The award was presented during the ACHE/CHEF Annual Meeting at the Hyatt Regency in Chicago.

ACHE provides two Regents’ Awards each Convocation year for senior-level executives who are members of ACHE; demonstrate innovative and creative management; participate in civic/community activities and projects; have the executive capability to develop his or her organization and promote its growth and stature in the community; and participate in local, state, or provincial hospital and health association activities.

All of these require leadership ability which Egan has proven through his track record during his tenure at the New RCH. Since Egan joined the South Side Safety Net Hospital he has implemented a complete Electronic Health Records conversion, brought in new medical equipment, stabilized finances, increased employment and instilled a new pride in its stakeholders.

“Tim Egan has been instrumental in the turnaround of Roseland Community Hospital, which has been vital to meeting the healthcare needs of Chicago’s far South Side neighborhoods,” says A.J. Wilhelmi, President and CEO of the Illinois Health and Hospital Association. “Tim’s leadership, dedication and work ethic, along with the many initiatives he has implemented at Roseland, have earned him the respect not only of his community, but also of his peers across the city and the state.”

Egan’s work ethic is highly praised and he is known in the Greater Roseland community for leading the hospital’s Annual Back to School Health Fair, Annual Operation Warm: Kids Coat Giveaway, giving out turkeys to hundreds of families for Thanksgiving, and the Holiday Toy Giveaway. Through his dedication and hard work Egan has earned the respect of his peers, patients and providers.

In addition to Egan’s leadership role at the New RCH he also serves as a Commissioner on the Roseland Medical District appointed by Governor Bruce Rauner, has been appointed to the State of Illinois Mobile Health Integration Task Force by Illinois State Representative Jim Durkin, and just completed a three year term as the Chairman of the State of Illinois Department of Children and Family Services Advisory Council appointed by former Governor Pat Quinn.

Egan is a lifelong Chicagoan and the single father of four sons who attend Chicago Public Schools; Wedge (13), Tadgh (12), Chance (6), and Cormac (6).