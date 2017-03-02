Virtual Reality Experience of Heavy Equipment Machinery "Powertrak VRoom provides an expansive, virtual environment for exhibitors to display their entire product line; quickly switching from cranes to bulldozers to dump trucks and other construction equipment in seconds."

Axonom, a global provider of cloud-based visual configure-price-quote (CPQ) software, today announces the unveiling of its 3D product configurator and virtual reality exhibit for heavy equipment machinery at CONEXPO-CON/AGG in Las Vegas, NV, from March 7-11, 2017.

Axonom welcomes attendees and exhibitors to booth B92028 in the Bronze Hall for presentations and product demonstrations on leveraging Powertrak 3D Product Configurator with virtual reality experiences in the sales process. These solutions enable prospective customers to visually design, quote, and order configurable machines using interactive 3D product models, then explore the design through immersive virtual reality.

“Virtual Reality is an effective sales and marketing tool for construction equipment manufacturers,” said Mike Belongie, COO at Axonom. “VR strengthens how sales professionals communicate, educate, and present large-scale, configurable machinery in a small footprint on the trade show floor.”

The VR experience, powered by Powertrak VRoom, transports prospective buyers into a virtual rock quarry environment where they can see and interact with loaders, cranes, trucks, and excavators. Users can select the type of machine, explore it from various viewpoints and scales, and visualize how different attachments fit on the equipment.

“Because there are physical limitations within the exhibit space, CONEXPO exhibitors strategize which machine to present at the show,” said Belongie. “Powertrak VRoom provides an expansive, virtual environment for exhibitors to display their entire product line; quickly switching from cranes to bulldozers to dump trucks and other construction equipment in seconds.”

CONEXPO‐CON/AGG is an international event held every three years for the construction industry. It features exhibits with the newest equipment, technologies, and innovations, plus industry specific education. “Virtual Reality is an emerging technology for the heavy equipment industry. Immersing key decision makers in a stunning three-dimensional environment, on the trade show floor, is an absolute competitive advantage for these manufacturers,” Belongie adds.

About Axonom

Axonom is a worldwide leader in marrying Visual Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) software with Virtual Reality (VR) experiences. Established in 2002, the developer of Powertrak 3D Product Configurator and VRoom enables sales, channel partners, and customers around the world to visually build products and design environments, then experience it in virtual reality.

Enriched with mobile extendibility, the Powertrak solution suite includes: Configure-Price-Quote, 2D/3D Visual Product Configurator, Guided Selling, Virtual Reality Mobile Showroom, and Web Portals. By delivering more transactions more efficiently through channels at a lower cost, Powertrak helps customers achieve greater profit potential. For more information, please visit http://www.axonom.com.