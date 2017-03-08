Sierra Pacific Mortgage Hires Al Crisanty as a Wholesale Sales Manager

I realized early on that the most rewarding aspect of my job is working with great team members and inspiring them to achieve their highest potential. Joining Sierra Pacific Mortgage was a natural next step.

Sierra Pacific Mortgage is excited to announce that Al Crisanty has joined the company as a Wholesale Sales Manager. Based out of the corporate office in Folsom, CA, Mr. Crisanty’s focus will be on growing the company’s presence in the Southwest and Midwest by expanding the Account Executive sales team as the company continues to build its nationwide presence.

With 35 years of experience in the mortgage industry, Al spent several years as a loan originator and wholesale account executive for a large California mortgage banker. He has also held senior level positions in secondary marketing as well as correspondent lending. For the last 18 years, Al has focused on wholesale mortgage lending by helping mid to large sized mortgage bankers build and expand their national wholesale sales platform. Most recently, Al served as the National Wholesale Director for Michigan Mutual, Inc.

On working in the mortgage industry, Al said, “I realized early on that the most rewarding aspect of my job is working with great team members and inspiring them to achieve their highest potential. Joining Sierra Pacific Mortgage was a natural next step as they are a recognized service lender as well as an exceptional place to work.”

“Al brings a wealth of management knowledge, leadership, and mortgage expertise to Sierra Pacific Mortgage,” affirmed Chuck Iverson, Executive Vice President. “With his experience and adaptive sales approach we know he will be a dynamic addition to our leadership team.”

Sierra Pacific Mortgage is thrilled to have Al join the team and look forward to his impact as the company grows their Wholesale presence throughout the Midwest and Southwest.

With over 30 years in business, Sierra Pacific is continuously focused on adding experienced team members across the country! If you are looking for an opportunity at Sierra Pacific Mortgage, please visit http://www.joinsierrapacificmortgage.com.