The new features allow users to schedule Lucid meetings and send invitations right from Google calendar - all without interrupting their normal workflow.

Lucid Meetings, a leading provider of meeting management tools, announces the launch of a new integrated solution that delivers a streamlined experience between Lucid Meetings, Google Calendar and Google Chrome.

Teams who use Google Calendar for business are accustomed to accessing their colleagues' calendars to plan for upcoming meetings. Instead of switching to a different application, Lucid users can now schedule meetings directly from their Google calendar application - exactly where they manage the rest of their schedule.

When creating an event, a user can simply add a Lucid meeting to it, then invite others by using Google calendar. The integration provides a professional meeting layer to the tools they know and love.

Users can also make changes to their events in Lucid or Google. Change the meeting name, add or remove people invited, change the date and time, cancel the call - all of these changes are automatically updated in both systems.

“The integration significantly speeds up the process of finding a time on the calendar when everyone is available to meet," says John Keith, CEO. “The added features also allow users to schedule Lucid meetings and send invitations right from the calendar - all without interrupting their normal workflow.”

Additionally, with Lucid's new Chrome menu extension, users can save time by reviewing upcoming meeting information with one click - without leaving their browser or opening a new application.

The extension makes it easy for users to:

-Start a new meeting instantly

-See upcoming meetings

-Review and complete open action items

-Access support and the Lucid dashboard

Anyone with a Google account can use the integration by downloading the extension from the Chrome web store: https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/aimnjodmnalkfaeknnkjfolbdpmpegab

This release incorporates features from Google Calendar and Google Chrome while leveraging the productivity and meeting optimization suite of Lucid Meetings - all in one convenient integration. Together, these services give teams the optimum meeting experience.

For more information, visit the blog post on the Lucid Meetings website:

http://blog.lucidmeetings.com/blog/new-schedule-lucid-meetings-directly-in-google-calendar

About Lucid Meetings

Lucid Meetings helps groups pursue their goals thought online meetings that are more productive, more efficient, and more rewarding. We combine collaboration and web conferencing software for a complete meeting management system to support professional meeting preparation, a collaborative in-meeting experience, and effortless follow-through on meeting results. For more information, please visit our website at http://www.lucidmeetings.com.