PS LIGHTWAVE, a leading private fiber optic network service provider headquartered in Houston, Texas, announced today it has acquired 500 miles of additional network. The asset purchase transaction represents all of the network assets of a service provider that was exiting the Houston market. The network augments PS LIGHTWAVE’s extensive fiber optic network footprint in Houston and expands its geographic reach to the Galleria area, Greenway, Westchase and Greenpoint business districts of Harris County, Texas.

The new network topology is composed of aerial and underground fiber and offers:



More than 12,000 utility poles, providing immediate access to new markets.

Strategic hub locations to support new aggregation nodes and local area networks (LANs).

Additional revenue stream through an existing carrier agreement.

Alternate and redundant routing for improved network resiliency.

PS LIGHTWAVE provides high-speed Internet, private point-to-point and point-to-multi-point networks, private connections to Houston’s leading data centers, and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) on Houston’s largest private Metropolitan Area Network (MAN). PS LIGHTWAVE delivers high-speed, secure and custom network solutions to Houston’s leading enterprise, carrier, educational and government organizations. The telecommunication company’s facilities-based network offers built-in redundancy over a native Ethernet backbone extending approximately 5,000-route miles throughout Houston and seven surrounding counties.

“This network purchase aligns with our long-term growth strategy to further solidify our footprint in the Galleria area, which is considered the largest business district outside of Houston’s central business district. In addition, by owning the network assets we will be able to enhance our route density to meet customer demand in the rapidly growing areas of Galleria, Greenway Plaza, Westchase and Greenspoint,” said Rhonda Cumming, CEO of PS LIGHTWAVE. “Because the network is diversely routed, we can offer greater redundancy for improved connectivity and uptime. We look forward to the new opportunities the network addition will bring.”

Terms of the agreement between PS LIGHTWAVE and Broadband Networks were not disclosed.

About PS LIGHTWAVE

PS LIGHTWAVE, a leading telecommunications service provider headquartered in Houston, Texas, owns one of the nation’s largest private fiber optic Metropolitan Area Networks (MANs). The facilities-based fiber optic network spans approximately 5,000 route miles, features 1,500 on-net locations, and delivers managed Gigabit Ethernet services, Internet, Dark Fiber, Voice over IP (VoIP), and services to carriers, enterprise, cities and municipalities and educational institutions throughout Texas. PS LIGHTWAVE’s switched Layer 2 infrastructure is backed by 24/7/365 Network Operations Center (NOC) support and connects 50+ fault-tolerant multi-gigabit Ethernet rings for added redundancy, security, high-availability, and low latency. At PS LIGHTWAVE, Great Connections Happen Here. For more information about PS LIGHTWAVE, please visit http://www.pslightwave.com or call 832-615-8000.